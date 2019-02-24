Ecofin LTD Trimmed Exelon (EXC) Stake by $414,950 as Valuation Rose; Masco (MAS) Valuation Declined While Nokota Management LP Boosted Holding by $14.57 Million

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 2.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 9,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.33% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 408,903 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.85 million, down from 418,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $48.74. About 4.25M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 15.17% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.17% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 26/04/2018 – EXELON: PLAN TO FURTHER CUT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 15%; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 17/05/2018 – Exelon Group Dinner Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 24; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ALL BUT A SMALL PORTION OF ITS BYRON NUCLEAR PLANT ALSO FAILED TO CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BRAIDWOOD 2 REACTOR POWER TO 73% FROM 100%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 2 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 80%: NRC; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 49.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 404,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.23 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $44.84M, up from 820,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.81. About 2.36M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has declined 29.24% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 29 investors sold EXC shares while 245 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 728.89 million shares or 0.93% less from 735.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Welch Gp Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Delaware-based Dupont Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.35% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Tompkins invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) invested 0.09% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Eagle Asset Management, Florida-based fund reported 136,599 shares. Mcf Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Cognios Capital Limited Com reported 39,734 shares stake. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.16% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Bessemer Group has invested 0.06% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Country Bancshares stated it has 42 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Atria Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 6,496 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.01% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 70,000 shares. D E Shaw And Com Inc accumulated 10,800 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.21% or 6,425 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 4.79 million shares.

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49B and $151.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delphi Technologies Plc by 37,959 shares to 105,341 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold MAS shares while 183 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 262.79 million shares or 2.11% less from 268.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. City Company reported 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 54,421 shares. 16,609 are held by Riverhead Limited Liability Company. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 6,834 shares stake. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Incline Glob Management Lc stated it has 651,987 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 26,555 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Buckingham Cap Management Inc invested in 0.66% or 177,469 shares. 400 are owned by Endurance Wealth. Verition Fund Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Telemus Ltd Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) reported 25,510 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated owns 84,115 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Limited owns 222,328 shares.