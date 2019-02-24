Ecolab (ECL) Shareholder Luminus Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Rose; As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Toronto Dominion Bank Has Cut Its Position by $598,372

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 10.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 7,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.49% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 64,100 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.05 million, down from 71,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $167.01. About 858,446 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 13.74% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.74% the S&P500.

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 6.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 1,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,334 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.33 million, down from 19,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $600.22. About 280,358 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 51.49% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Says Sees Increase in Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 20/04/2018 – Chipotle Names Marissa Andrada Chief Human Resources Officer; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q Net $59.4M; 30/04/2018 – Chipotle Partners With DoorDash For Delivery Nationwide — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Forget the counter. Chipotle is adding drive-thru lanes to some of its new locations; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY CUSTOMER ILLNESS REPORTS; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO EVALUATE LESS THAN 100 OF ITS RESTAURANTS; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q Rev $1.15B; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chipotle Mexican Grill – 04/20/2018 10:32 AM

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $96.08 million activity. 118,307 shares were sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P., worth $55.85M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 24.27 million shares or 2.75% more from 23.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo accumulated 0.05% or 3,788 shares. Garde invested in 886 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks holds 3,028 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Management accumulated 10,700 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Parametric Port Assocs Lc holds 39,930 shares. Tradewinds Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 200 shares. Moreover, University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has 1.56% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Commerce Bankshares has 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 687 are held by United Capital Advisers Limited Com. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.18% or 2,356 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 8,038 shares. Moreover, Profund Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 1,419 shares. The Australia-based Amp Invsts Ltd has invested 0.04% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Ws Mgmt Lllp reported 186,449 shares. Maple Management Inc accumulated 14,040 shares.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $54.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI) by 3,743 shares to 269,623 shares, valued at $30.01M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 5,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 46 investors sold ECL shares while 313 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 206.81 million shares or 1.80% less from 210.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Renaissance Gru Limited Co reported 2,320 shares. North Amer Mgmt reported 5,512 shares. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 336,094 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% or 405 shares. Capital Guardian Trust holds 535 shares. State Street reported 0.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Nuwave Invest Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 224 shares. Barometer Capital Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 47,400 shares. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa has 0.04% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Cohen Klingenstein Lc owns 3,925 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability reported 89,184 shares. Shelton Cap has 2,478 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Cambridge Research Incorporated owns 30,809 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Smithbridge Asset Management Incorporated De reported 21,667 shares stake.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $6.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Industrial Select Sect Spdr (Put) (XLI) by 287,550 shares to 295,000 shares, valued at $23.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 380,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Evergy Inc.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $16.62 million activity. Shares for $450,884 were sold by BILLER LESLIE S. Hickey Michael A sold $5.06 million worth of stock or 32,468 shares. $6.41M worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was sold by BAKER DOUGLAS M JR on Wednesday, November 7. 11,800 shares valued at $1.77 million were sold by Brown Darrell R on Friday, August 31. 9,800 shares valued at $1.50 million were sold by Mulhere Timothy P on Thursday, September 6. 8,700 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) shares with value of $1.30 million were sold by HIGGINS ARTHUR J.