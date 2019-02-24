Edge Wealth Management Has Lifted Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position by $350,504; Share Price Declined; Target (Call) (TGT) Share Value Declined While Springbok Capital Management Upped Position

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (Call) (TGT) by 33.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.65M, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $72.25. About 3.14 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 03/04/2018 – Target reveals locations of three new small-format stores in New York; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr., as President, Target Sourcing Services; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court weighs South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 08/03/2018 – Target Names Former GE Executive Dmitri Stockton to Board; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 06/03/2018 – Target: Retailer Expands Delivery Service Options for Guests, Invests in Team Member Wages; 22/03/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Philadelphia; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Average Transaction Amount Rose 0.4%

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 4.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 4,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,762 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.86M, up from 97,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 4.93 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE,; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $416.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 95,717 shares to 790 shares, valued at $41,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,074 shares, and cut its stake in Goldcorp Inc (NYSE:GG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold GILD shares while 500 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 374 raised stakes. 963.01 million shares or 1.52% less from 977.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First City Management owns 10,627 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated invested in 0.38% or 13,876 shares. Peak Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 86,275 shares or 2.25% of the stock. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp reported 37,094 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Group invested in 0% or 33 shares. Rfg Advisory Gp has 7,591 shares. Dt Inv Partners Lc invested in 0.5% or 45,221 shares. Monetary Gru holds 0.33% or 11,225 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Finance holds 0.02% or 5,892 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Secs Inc holds 0.43% or 47,680 shares in its portfolio. Edgar Lomax Va owns 131,600 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.31% or 1.01 million shares. France-based Natixis has invested 1.26% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Skba Capital Mgmt Lc owns 1.98% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 197,650 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.08% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gilead: What Just Happened? – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Large-Cap Stocks to Buy in February – Nasdaq” published on January 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: GOOGL, GILD, EL, BA – Investorplace.com” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 02/12/2019: GILD,KMDA,OHI – Nasdaq” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Market Preview: Six Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (GOOG, GILD, SNAP, DIS, GM, TWTR) – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 03, 2019.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $14.65 million activity.