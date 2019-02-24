Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) EPS Estimated At $-0.08; Attunity LTD (ATTU) Has 3.83 Sentiment

Attunity LTD (ATTU) investors sentiment decreased to 3.83 in Q3 2018. It’s down -2.57, from 6.4 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 46 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 12 cut down and sold stakes in Attunity LTD. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 18.62 million shares, up from 13.75 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Attunity LTD in top ten positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 9 Increased: 18 New Position: 28.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, military, and consumer markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $131.55 million. The firm operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness.

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells big data management software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $510.17 million. The firm offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for big data environments. It has a 87.19 P/E ratio. It also provides Attunity Managed File Transfer, a file transfer management solution to secure and automate business-to-business information exchanges over standard Internet connections; Attunity RepliWeb for EFR, a file system and storage replication solution for wide area network infrastructures, as well as an ARA and Web deployment solution for Windows, UNIX, Linux, and Web infrastructures; and Attunity CloudBeam, a fully-managed data transfer software as a service platform to move data to, from, and between on-premises and cloud environments.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 6.64% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. for 965,399 shares. Herald Investment Management Ltd owns 994,200 shares or 4.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, P.A.W. Capital Corp has 4.81% invested in the company for 240,000 shares. The Kansas-based Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc has invested 4.26% in the stock. S Squared Technology Llc, a New York-based fund reported 215,000 shares.