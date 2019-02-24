Electra (ECA) increased to $0.0004031127 during a day

Electra (ECA) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $2.15657E-05 or 5.65% trading at $0.0004031127. According to Cryptocoin Analysts, Electra (ECA) eyes $0.00044342397 target on the road to $0.000769438007882263. ECA last traded at CoinFalcon exchange. It had high of $0.0004031127 and low of $0.0003583224 for February 23-24. The open was $0.000381547.

Electra (ECA) is up 60.73% in the last 30 days from $0.0002508 per coin. Its up 20.26% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.0003352 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago ECA traded at $0.0005657. ECA has 28.40B coins mined giving it $11.45 million market cap. Electra maximum coins available are 30.00B. ECA uses NIST5 algorithm and PoW/PoS proof type. It was started on 30/03/2017.

Electra is an PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the NIST5 algorithm.