Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 3.84M 32.70 17.81M 0.87 10.10 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 38.01M 10.00 N/A 0.75 15.39

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 463.80% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. dividend pay is $0.48 per share with 4.99% dividend yield annually. Meanhile, Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s yearly dividend is $1.29 per share and 10.73% dividend yield.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.08% and 0.26%. 0.43% are Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. -2.13% -5.1% -14.26% -8.09% -4.99% -7.01% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.52% -1.62% -6.54% -9.68% -11.61% -11.41%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was less bearish than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.