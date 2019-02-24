Embraer S.A. (ERJ) and The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Contrasting side by side

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) and The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have been rivals in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embraer S.A. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.67 0.00 The Boeing Company 101.13B 2.37 10.46B 15.39 21.21

Table 1 demonstrates Embraer S.A. and The Boeing Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Embraer S.A. and The Boeing Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embraer S.A. 0.00% -3.3% -1.1% The Boeing Company 10.34% 0% 9%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.1 beta means Embraer S.A.’s volatility is 110.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, The Boeing Company’s 31.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

2.1 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Embraer S.A. Its rival The Boeing Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 0.3 respectively. Embraer S.A. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than The Boeing Company.

Dividends

Embraer S.A. pays out its dividends annually at $0.01 per share and 0.03% dividend yield. The Boeing Company has an annual dividend pay of $6.84 per share while its annual dividend yield is 1.64%.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Embraer S.A. and The Boeing Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Embraer S.A. 0 2 1 2.33 The Boeing Company 0 1 5 2.83

Embraer S.A. has a 27.10% upside potential and an average price target of $26.5. The Boeing Company on the other hand boasts of a $413.5 average price target and a -2.49% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Embraer S.A. seems more appealing than The Boeing Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.8% of Embraer S.A. shares and 70.3% of The Boeing Company shares. Insiders held 12.4% of Embraer S.A. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are The Boeing Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Embraer S.A. -4.5% -6.94% 10.4% -13.78% 9.83% -10.2% The Boeing Company -5.89% -12.28% -4.54% -12.02% 15.74% 10.66%

For the past year Embraer S.A. had bearish trend while The Boeing Company had bullish trend.

Summary

The Boeing Company beats on 12 of the 14 factors Embraer S.A.

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Executive Jets, Defense & Security, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft. Its products include ERJ 145 family, EMBRAER 170/190 family, and E-Jets family of commercial aircraft. The Executive Jets segment develops, produces, and sells executive jets; and offers support services, as well as leases aircraft. It provides Legacy 600 and Legacy 650 executive jets in the super midsize and large categories; Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 executive jets in the midlight and midsize categories; Phenom family executive jets in the entry jet and light jet categories; and Lineage 1000, an ultra-large executive jet. The Defense & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. The Other Related Businesses segment is involved in the supply of fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems; and production of agricultural crop-spraying aircraft. The company was formerly known as Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de AeronÃ¡utica S.A. and changed its name to Embraer S.A. in November 2010. Embraer S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o JosÃ© dos Campos, Brazil.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Airplanes, Boeing Military Aircraft, Network & Space Systems, Global Services & Support, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for various passenger and cargo requirements; and provides related support services to the commercial airline industry. This segment also offers aviation services support, aircraft modifications, spare parts, training, maintenance documents, and technical advice to commercial and government customers. The Boeing Military Aircraft segment researches, develops, produces, and modifies manned and unmanned military aircraft, and weapons systems for global strike, vertical lift, and autonomous systems, as well as mobility, surveillance, and engagement. The Network & Space Systems segment researches, develops, produces, and modifies strategic defense and intelligence systems, satellite systems, and space exploration products. The Global Services & Support segment provides integrated logistics services comprising supply chain management and engineering support; maintenance, modification, and upgrades for aircraft; and training systems and government services that include pilot and maintenance training. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating and finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.