EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) and Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between EMCOR Group Inc. (NYSE:EME) and Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE:FIX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are General Contractors and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCOR Group Inc. 7.91B 0.52 259.90M 3.76 17.35 Comfort Systems USA Inc. 2.06B 0.98 95.29M 2.28 20.24

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for EMCOR Group Inc. and Comfort Systems USA Inc. Comfort Systems USA Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than EMCOR Group Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. EMCOR Group Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EMCOR Group Inc. (NYSE:EME) and Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE:FIX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCOR Group Inc. 3.29% 15.1% 6.6% Comfort Systems USA Inc. 4.63% 21.2% 10.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.98 shows that EMCOR Group Inc. is 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Comfort Systems USA Inc.’s 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EMCOR Group Inc. are 1.5 and 1.4. Competitively, Comfort Systems USA Inc. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. EMCOR Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Comfort Systems USA Inc.

Dividends

EMCOR Group Inc. pays out its dividends annually at $0.32 per share and 0.45% dividend yield. Meanwhile, Comfort Systems USA Inc.’s annual dividend is $0.31 per share and it also boasts of a 0.61% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for EMCOR Group Inc. and Comfort Systems USA Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCOR Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Comfort Systems USA Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

EMCOR Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $75.5, and a 4.88% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Comfort Systems USA Inc. is $55, which is potential 1.03% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that EMCOR Group Inc. seems more appealing than Comfort Systems USA Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.1% of EMCOR Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.1% of Comfort Systems USA Inc. are owned by institutional investors. EMCOR Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Comfort Systems USA Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EMCOR Group Inc. -10.57% -14.17% -15.17% -17.12% -19.03% -20.29% Comfort Systems USA Inc. -12.21% -21.24% -19.32% -2.37% 7.89% 5.91%

For the past year EMCOR Group Inc. had bearish trend while Comfort Systems USA Inc. had bullish trend.

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; cranes and rigging; millwrighting; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding. It also offers building services to facilities, such as commercial and government site-based operations and maintenance; reception, security, and catering; outage services to utilities and industrial plants; military base operations support; mobile mechanical maintenance and services; floor care and janitorial; landscaping, lot sweeping, and snow removal; facilities and vendor management; call center; installation and support for building systems; technical consulting and diagnostics; small modification and retrofit; infrastructure and building projects; and program development, management, and maintenance services for energy systems. In addition, the company provides industrial services for refineries and petrochemical plants, such as on-site repair, maintenance, and service of heat exchangers, towers, vessels, and piping; design, manufacture, repair, and hydro blast cleaning of shell and tube heat exchangers and related equipment; refinery turnaround planning and engineering, specialty welding, and specialty technical services; and overhaul and maintenance of process units. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping. The company provides its services for office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and manufacturing plants; healthcare, education, and government facilities; and other commercial, industrial, and institutional facilities. It serves building owners and developers, general contractors, architects, consulting engineers, and property managers in the commercial, industrial, and institutional HVAC markets. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.