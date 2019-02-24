Emphy (EPY*) declined $-0.0014144265 in 24 hours

Emphy (EPY*) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.0014144265 or -10.68% trading at $0.0118298993. According to International Cryptocoin Analysts, Emphy (EPY*) eyes $0.01301288923 target on the road to $0.0286358710527214. EPY* last traded at IDEX exchange. It had high of $0.0149300575 and low of $0.010968009 for February 23-24. The open was $0.0132443258.

Emphy (EPY*) is down -2.79% in the last 30 days from $0.01217 per coin. Its down -32.28% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.01747 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago EPY* traded at $0.05846. EPY* has 15.38M coins mined giving it $181,885 market cap. Emphy maximum coins available are 15.38 million. EPY* uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 04/09/2017.

Emphy is a decentralized platform that allows landlords and tenants to close short-term real estate rental contracts. EPY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency in Emphy’s ecosystem.