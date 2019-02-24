Endocyte Inc. (ECYT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Loxo Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO)

As Biotechnology companies, Endocyte Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) and Loxo Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endocyte Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00 Loxo Oncology Inc. 144.80M 49.84 62.98M -2.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Endocyte Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endocyte Inc. 0.00% -21.2% -20.5% Loxo Oncology Inc. -43.49% -16.4% -8.7%

Volatility & Risk

Endocyte Inc. has a beta of 0.08 and its 92.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Loxo Oncology Inc.’s beta is 2.22 which is 122.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Endocyte Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 45.8 and 45.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Loxo Oncology Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Endocyte Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Loxo Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Endocyte Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endocyte Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Loxo Oncology Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

On the other hand, Loxo Oncology Inc.’s potential downside is -11.50% and its consensus price target is $207.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.7% of Endocyte Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.2% of Loxo Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Endocyte Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.3% of Loxo Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endocyte Inc. 0.93% 0.8% 26.26% 67.72% 398.95% 457.24% Loxo Oncology Inc. -3.59% -23.23% -18.07% -24.66% 70.01% 60.82%

For the past year Endocyte Inc. has stronger performance than Loxo Oncology Inc.

Endocyte, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company uses its technology to create novel small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs) and companion imaging agents. It is developing Vintafolide, a SMDC that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer; EC1456, which is in Phase I dose escalation trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and EC1169, a tubulysin therapeutic that is in Phase I dose escalation trial to treat advanced metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The companyÂ’s products in pre-clinical development include EC2629, a folate receptor-targeted SMDC for use in treating cancer; EC2319 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EC0371 for treating polycystic kidney disease; and SMDC bi-specific adaptor chimeric antigen receptor T-cell for the treatment of immunotherapy in cancer. Endocyte, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Purdue Research Foundation; Master License Agreement with Purdue Research Foundation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Research GmbH; and Nihon Medi-Physic Co., LTD. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Loxo Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs include LOXO-195, a drug candidate in preclinical development to address predicted acquired resistance mechanisms; RET inhibitor that optimizes potency for rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion proteins, mutations, and anticipated mechanisms of acquired resistance; and FGFR inhibitor that enables potently inhibiting FGFR isoforms comprising four isoforms with tyrosine kinase domains. It has a drug discovery collaboration agreement with Array BioPharma, Inc. to obtain various rights to TRK inhibitor program and oncology targets. Loxo Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.