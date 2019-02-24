Engagement Token (ENGT) targets $0.00019897405 while having 18.48% increase on February 23-24

Engagement Token (ENGT) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $2.82115E-05 or 18.48% trading at $0.0001808855. According to Global Crypto Experts, Engagement Token (ENGT) eyes $0.00019897405 target on the road to $0.000317428235121607. ENGT last traded at HitBTC exchange. It had high of $0.000182545 and low of $0.000146036 for February 23-24. The open was $0.000152674.

Engagement Token (ENGT) is down -11.33% in the last 30 days from $0.000204 per coin. Its up 0.00% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.00 (non existent) and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago ENGT traded at $0.00 (non existent). ENGT has 1000.00 million coins mined giving it $180,886 market cap. Engagement Token maximum coins available are 1000.00 million. ENGT uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 02/03/2018.

Engagement Tokens reward user interactions on the Platform, enabling publishers to qualify and quantify all user engagements – for example, viewing a page will generate a minimum engagement value, while leaving a comment or voting up a post, or sharing a post will generate additional engagement value. For each page on the platform that engagement can be added up and rewarded with Engagement Tokens (EGT). Users can earn these tokens according to the publishers’ specifications. And advertisers can purchase the tokens and place their ads as promoted comments or headlines in the premium space just below the article which most closely aligns with the advertisers’ target group.