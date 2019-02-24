Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Cut Masco (MAS) Stake; First Eagle Investment Management Raised Its Newmont Mining (NEM) Holding

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased Masco Corp (MAS) stake by 73.18% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 74,700 shares as Masco Corp (MAS)’s stock declined 20.86%. The Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 27,383 shares with $1.00 million value, down from 102,083 last quarter. Masco Corp now has $11.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.81. About 2.36M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has declined 29.24% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) stake by 22.55% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Eagle Investment Management Llc acquired 2.15 million shares as Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)’s stock rose 12.74%. The First Eagle Investment Management Llc holds 11.71M shares with $353.49M value, up from 9.55M last quarter. Newmont Mining Corp now has $19.43B valuation. The stock increased 3.02% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.48. About 33.90 million shares traded or 347.96% up from the average. Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 6.65% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 26 insider sales for $2.47 million activity. Palmer Thomas Ronald sold $41,100 worth of stock or 1,250 shares. Buese Nancy had sold 2,000 shares worth $63,020 on Thursday, November 1. 5,000 Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) shares with value of $171,368 were sold by Lawson Scott P. $90,600 worth of Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) was sold by Dorward-King Elaine J on Monday, October 1. Goldberg Gary J sold 4,000 shares worth $126,040. $157,207 worth of Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) was sold by MacGowan William N. 3,500 Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) shares with value of $122,548 were sold by Gottesfeld Stephen P.

Among 6 analysts covering Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Newmont Mining had 6 analyst reports since August 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 29. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) rating on Tuesday, January 15. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $42 target. The stock of Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, January 15 by IBC. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $40 target in Monday, September 17 report.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW) stake by 32,065 shares to 8.34M valued at $137.99M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) stake by 1.72 million shares and now owns 5.86M shares. Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.31, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 59 investors sold NEM shares while 174 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 429.40 million shares or 0.19% less from 430.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Neville Rodie Shaw reported 0.08% stake. Cypress Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 7,700 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 90,334 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Moreover, Amer International Group Inc has 0.02% invested in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated holds 0.03% or 1.03M shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Bennicas And Associates, California-based fund reported 89,976 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.72M shares stake. Cibc Ww Markets accumulated 0% or 25,482 shares. Meridian Counsel has 0.18% invested in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 10,802 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.02% stake. Glob Thematic Partners Lc accumulated 1.95 million shares. Marietta Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability has 8,830 shares. Becker Capital reported 849,971 shares. Walleye Trading Llc holds 0% or 22,535 shares.

More notable recent Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Barrick Gold (GOLD) confirms it has reviewed opportunity to merge with Newmont (NEM) – StreetInsider.com” on February 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Newmont and Goldcorp Obtain Interim Order for Plan of Arrangement – Business Wire” published on February 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Must-See Stock Charts for Friday: Newmont, Nike, Tesla – Investorplace.com” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Juniorminingnetwork.com and their article: “Newmont Mining Announces Canadian Competition Bureau Clearance for Combination with Goldcorp – Junior Mining Network” published on February 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Stock Movers 02/22: (W) (XOG) (VYGR) Higher (STMP) (KHC) (DBX) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Masco (NYSE:MAS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Masco had 10 analyst reports since October 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) earned “Outperform” rating by Evercore on Monday, October 1. Longbow downgraded Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) on Friday, October 12 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, December 3 to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, November 1 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, November 1. On Friday, January 4 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. The stock of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, January 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, October 31. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Masco Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Masco, Ascena Retail Group, Leidos, NetScout, MYR Group, and Concert Pharmaceuticals â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Masco up 5% post Q4 results beat – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Masco Strong And Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) stake by 125,491 shares to 137,232 valued at $5.67M in 2018Q3. It also upped Chefs Whse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) stake by 26,245 shares and now owns 40,102 shares. Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) was raised too.