Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Comparison side by side

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. N/A 0.00 11.43M -0.92 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 8.29M -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Entera Bio Ltd. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -101.8% -59.6%

Liquidity

3.7 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Entera Bio Ltd. Its rival Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Entera Bio Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Entera Bio Ltd. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.7% and 11.8%. Insiders held roughly 36.01% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.2% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. 3.58% -2.14% 19.61% 0% 0% -12.58% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -3.54% -5.49% -27.36% -34.78% -25.37% -23.47%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. has stronger performance than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Entera Bio Ltd. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.