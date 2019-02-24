Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Comparing side by side

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. N/A 0.00 11.43M -0.92 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 19.60M -0.45 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Entera Bio Ltd. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -69.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Entera Bio Ltd. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 and its Quick Ratio is 12.2. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Entera Bio Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Entera Bio Ltd. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.7% and 10.7%. About 36.01% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 3.37% are Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. 3.58% -2.14% 19.61% 0% 0% -12.58% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -28.54% -48.11% -51.34% -64.27% -85.5% -83.04%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. was less bearish than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Entera Bio Ltd. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.