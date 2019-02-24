eosDAC (EOSDAC) hits new $-0.0003490995 price after -4.73% drop during a day

It was bad day for eosDAC (EOSDAC), as it declined by $-0.0003490995 or -4.73%, touching $0.007031625. International Cryptocoin Analysts believe that eosDAC (EOSDAC) is looking for the $0.0077347875 goal. According to 3 analysts could reach $0.0181721927581074. The highest price was $0.0077447145 and lowest of $0.0068909925 for February 23-24. The open was $0.0073807245. It last traded at Gateio exchange.

For a month, eosDAC (EOSDAC) tokens went up 42.02% from $0.004951 for coin. For 100 days EOSDAC is down -56.86% from $0.0163. It traded at $0.02595 200 days ago. eosDAC (EOSDAC) has 1.20B coins mined with the market cap $8.44 million. It has 1.20B coins in circulation. It was founded on 09/03/2018. The Crypto EOSDAC has proof type and operates under algorithm.

eosDAC airdropped 75% of it’s tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide.

eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a

‘DAC-enabler’ and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem.