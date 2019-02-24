EPS for Cargojet Inc. (CJT) Expected At $0.91; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI)

Analysts expect Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) to report $0.91 EPS on March, 11.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 12.35% from last quarter’s $0.81 EPS. T_CJT’s profit would be $12.23M giving it 22.93 P/E if the $0.91 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Cargojet Inc.’s analysts see 160.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $83.47. About 63,580 shares traded or 72.61% up from the average. Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) has 0.00% since February 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. National Health Investors had 2 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Sell”. See National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) latest ratings:

20/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $85 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Sell New Target: $74 Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold National Health Investors, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 28.64 million shares or 0.00% more from 28.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0% or 4,891 shares in its portfolio. Citadel owns 51,155 shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 24,500 shares. Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Raymond James Services Advsr reported 10,754 shares stake. 21,348 are owned by Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Cohen & Steers has 0.07% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 299,985 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 645,077 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 5,374 shares. Duncker Streett reported 0.01% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). First Hawaiian Natl Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). 18,292 are owned by Amp Capital.

National Health Investors Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.43 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 21.95 P/E ratio. The firm invests in the health care properties primarily in the long-term care and senior housing industries.

Since November 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.12 million activity. $164,772 worth of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) shares were sold by PASCOE KEVIN CARLTON. Shares for $94,263 were sold by MCCABE ROBERT A JR on Monday, November 26. 10,708 shares were sold by Gaines Kristin Sallee, worth $860,526.

More notable recent National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “National Health Investors 2019 guidance trails estimate – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) CEO Eric Mendelsohn on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CORRECTING and REPLACING NHI Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – Business Wire” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chardan likes Kodiak Sciences in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NHI Announces $50.3M Purchase and Leaseback of MA Senior Living Campus – Business Wire” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

The stock increased 1.58% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 281,195 shares traded or 26.93% up from the average. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 2.99% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 10/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT RATING; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors Sees 2018 FFO $5.45/Shr-FFO $5.51/Shr; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q FFO $1.35/Shr; 30/04/2018 – National Healthcare Transformation Advocate Dr. Stephen K. Klasko Releases New Book ‘Bless This Mess: A Picture Story of Health; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q EPS 92c; 17/04/2018 – White House: Readout for Second Lady Karen Pence’s Visit to Children’s National Health System; 21/03/2018 – INDIA CABINET APPROVES CONTINUATION OF NATIONAL HEALTH MISSION; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q Rev $72.7M; 14/03/2018 – Leonardo: Contract Is for NHI Consortium; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.45 TO $5.51

Among 3 analysts covering Cargojet (TSE:CJT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cargojet had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 21.

More news for Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) were recently published by: Theglobeandmail.com, which released: “Seventeen stable TSX stocks with positive returns in 2018 – The Globe and Mail” on December 12, 2018. Theglobeandmail.com‘s article titled: “Tuesday’s TSX breakouts: A top-performing small-cap stock with 16 buy recommendations – The Globe and Mail” and published on October 02, 2018 is yet another important article.

Cargojet Inc. provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. The Company’s air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to clients on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe. It has a 45.07 P/E ratio. The firm also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo clients between the United States and Bermuda; and between Canada and Germany.