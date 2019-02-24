EPS for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYEG) Expected At $-0.06; MONADELPHOUS GROUP ORDINARY SHARES AUST (MDPHF) SI Increased By 12.47%

Analysts expect EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) to report $-0.06 EPS on March, 1.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 71.43% from last quarter’s $-0.21 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -14.29% EPS growth. It closed at $0.44 lastly. It is down 63.79% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.79% the S&P500. Some Historical EYEG News: 30/05/2018 – EyeGate Files Supplement to Investigational Device Exemption to Commence Study in Punctate Epitheliopathy using the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel; 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Says Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items With Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel; 16/05/2018 – EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Announces New Board Member, Steven Boyd; 06/04/2018 EYEGATE COMPLETES ENROLLMENT AND RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR CONFIRMATORY PHASE 3 CLINICAL STUDY OF EGP-437 IN ANTERIOR UVEITIS; 16/05/2018 – EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Announces New Bd Member, Steven Boyd; 06/04/2018 – Eyegate Pharmaceuticals: Assuming Positive Data From EGP-437 Trial, Plan to Submit New Drug Application to FDA in First Half of 2019; 22/05/2018 – Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Sees Entering Clinic in 3Q 201; 22/05/2018 – EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – WORK CONTINUES ON FILTER VALIDATION REQUIREMENT ASSOCIATED WITH EYEGATE OBG PRODUCT; 22/05/2018 – EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS – ADDRESSED THREE OF FOUR OUTSTANDING ITEMS IN SECOND AMENDMENT IN RESPONSE TO U.S. FDA’S REVIEW OF FIRST AMENDMENT; 30/05/2018 – EyeGate Files Supplement to Investigational Device Exemption to Commence Study in Punctate Epitheliopathy using the EyeGate Ocu

MONADELPHOUS GROUP ORDINARY SHARES AUST (OTCMKTS:MDPHF) had an increase of 12.47% in short interest. MDPHF’s SI was 520,300 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 12.47% from 462,600 shares previously. It closed at $14.2 lastly. It is down 0.00% since February 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to the resources, energy, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. The company has market cap of $. It operates through Engineering Construction; and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers large-scale multidisciplinary project management and construction services, including construction management and execution; civil and electrical construction packages; turnkey design and construction; structural steel, tankage, mechanical works, and process equipment and piping fabrication and installation; fabrication and procurement; modularization and off-site pre-assembly; plant commissioning; demolition and remediation works; and offshore construction of plant and infrastructure.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company has market cap of $19.12 million. The firm is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions.

