EPS for Harte Hanks, Inc. (HHS) Expected At $-0.49; Phillips 66 (PSX) Shorts Up By 7.14%

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had an increase of 7.14% in short interest. PSX’s SI was 5.13 million shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 7.14% from 4.78M shares previously. With 2.62M avg volume, 2 days are for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)’s short sellers to cover PSX’s short positions. The SI to Phillips 66’s float is 1.2%. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $97.36. About 2.10M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 9.22% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES

Analysts expect Harte Hanks, Inc. (NYSE:HHS) to report $-0.49 EPS on March, 21.They anticipate $1.32 EPS change or 159.04% from last quarter’s $0.83 EPS. After having $-1.01 EPS previously, Harte Hanks, Inc.’s analysts see -51.49% EPS growth. It closed at $3.7 lastly. It is down 72.31% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HHS News: 11/05/2018 – HARTE HANKS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 17/05/2018 – Harte-Hanks to Appoint Timothy “Bant” Breen, Maureen O’Connell and Martin Reidy to Its Bd of Directors, Effective June 15; 09/05/2018 – Harte-Hanks 1Q Net $32.6M; 17/05/2018 – HARTE HANKS INC – WILL SEEK BOARD DECLASSIFICATION; 29/05/2018 – HARTE HANKS HOLDER HOUSTON HARTE IN COOPERATION PACT WITH CO; 15/03/2018 – Harte-Hanks 4Q Loss/Shr $4.73; 11/05/2018 – BLR PARTNERS LP – HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 6.9 PCT STAKE IN HARTE HANKS INC AS OF FEBRUARY 12, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Harte-Hanks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHS); 09/05/2018 – HARTE HANKS INC – IN MARCH CO SOLD ITS 3Q DIGITAL SUBSIDIARY ELIMINATING A $35 MLN EARN-OUT LIABILITY; 29/05/2018 – HHS HOLDER HOUSTON HARTE, OTHERS TO VOTE FOR CO. NOMINEES

Harte Hanks, Inc. provides various multichannel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $23.14 million. The firm provides agency and digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; database marketing solutions and business-to-business lead generations that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers direct marketing services, including digital printing, print on demand, advanced mail optimization, logistics and transportation optimization, tracking, commingling, shrink wrapping, and specialized mailing services, as well as custom kitting, print on demand, product recalls, and freight optimization services through its fulfillment centers; and operates teleservice workstations that offer contact center solutions comprising speech, voice and video chat, integrated voice response, analytics, social cloud monitoring, and Web self-services.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. The company has market cap of $44.40 billion. It operates through four divisions: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties . It has a 8.25 P/E ratio. The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids in the United States; and stores, refrigerates, and exports liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) primarily to Asia and Europe.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 35 investors sold Phillips 66 shares while 356 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 305.42 million shares or 2.74% less from 314.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has 0.15% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Regent Invest Mngmt Limited Com, a Kentucky-based fund reported 8,295 shares. Alps Advisors stated it has 21,545 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Services Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.26% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Navellier & Associates holds 41,613 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Moreover, Captrust Advsr has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 1,741 shares. Westwood Grp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 46,774 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Caxton Assoc Lp accumulated 0.07% or 8,570 shares. Btim reported 33,453 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 205,493 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A owns 28,061 shares. James has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 2,346 were reported by Amica Retiree Trust. Alpha Windward Ltd has 7,467 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since September 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, November 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Raymond James maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Monday, December 31 with “Outperform” rating. On Tuesday, October 16 the stock rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. On Tuesday, October 30 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, September 7 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by U.S. Capital Advisors on Friday, November 16. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, October 29 with “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, October 29 report. Jefferies upgraded the shares of PSX in report on Thursday, December 20 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, October 3 by Barclays Capital.