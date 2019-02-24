EPS for MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) Expected At $-0.01; Last Week Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Inchcape PLC (LON:INCH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Inchcape PLC had 4 analyst reports since October 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 10 by HSBC. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, October 31 by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, November 9 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by HSBC. See Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) latest ratings:

10/01/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 650.00 New Target: GBX 690.00 Upgrade

09/11/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 915.00 New Target: GBX 823.00 Reiteration

31/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 700.00 Upgrade

17/10/2018 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 860.00 New Target: GBX 650.00 Downgrade

Analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to report $-0.01 EPS on March, 15.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 105.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. After having $0.21 EPS previously, MoneyGram International, Inc.’s analysts see -104.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.64. About 929,082 shares traded or 60.59% up from the average. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 84.67% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ MoneyGram International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGI); 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM 1Q REV. $380.0M, EST. $386.2M; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 1% of MoneyGram; 07/05/2018 – Moneygram Sees FY18 Constant Currency Revenue to Fall 4%-6%; 07/05/2018 – Moneygram 1Q Rev $380M; 03/04/2018 – MoneyGram and Walmart Launch Walmart2World, Powered by MoneyGram; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Loss/Shr 83c; 21/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL – AGREED WITH GOVERNMENT THAT TERM OF DPA BE FURTHER EXTENDED FOR ADDITIONAL 45 DAYS TO MAY 7, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Rev $408.2M; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC – IN QTR, MONEYGRAM.COM GREW 23% PRIMARILY FROM NEW CUSTOMER ACQUISITIONS

More notable recent Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) news were published by: Usatoday.com which released: “K-State moves into sole possession of first in Big 12 – USA TODAY” on February 07, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “NTNX Stock Forecast: The Cloud Stock With More Double-Digit Upside – Profit Confidential” published on January 15, 2019, Usatoday.com published: “Beach or bath reader: New Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof – USA TODAY” on October 16, 2018. More interesting news about Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Healthcare Buck Up on Amazon’s Pillpack Takeover Deal? – Yahoo News” published on July 02, 2018 as well as Chicagotribune.com‘s news article titled: “Last of Northwest Indiana grand movie houses still nods to past – Chicago Tribune” with publication date: October 26, 2018.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company has market cap of 2.52 billion GBP. The firm sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It has a 10.44 P/E ratio. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance services and products.

The stock increased 0.08% or GBX 0.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 608.5. About 414,240 shares traded. Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) has 0.00% since February 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 02/12/2019: MGI,FNB,ONDK – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 02/12/2019: ONDK, MGI, MCC, JPM, WFC, BAC, C, USB – Nasdaq” published on February 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why MoneyGram is Down Nearly 80% in a Year: What’s Further? – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “(AAL), Moneygram International, Inc. (NYSE:MGI) – Transplace’s New CTO To Increase Transaction-Processing Bandwidth – Benzinga” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cisco, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pet, Anika Therapeutics, Hibbett Sports, and MoneyGram International â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $147.02 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.