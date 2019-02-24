EPS for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) Expected At $-0.33; RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (RAFLF) SI Decreased By 6.9%

RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) had a decrease of 6.9% in short interest. RAFLF’s SI was 5.17 million shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 6.9% from 5.56M shares previously. With 2,400 avg volume, 2156 days are for RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RAFLF)’s short sellers to cover RAFLF’s short positions. It closed at $0.8 lastly. It is down 0.00% since February 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to report $-0.33 EPS on March, 27.After having $-0.33 EPS previously, Motus GI Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 32,682 shares traded. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) has 0.00% since February 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MOTS News: 29/03/2018 – MOTUS Gl ANNOUNCES 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS OUTLOOK; 20/03/2018 Motus GI Announces Issuance of European Patent for the Pure-Vu® System; 16/04/2018 – Motus GI Bolsters Medical Advisory Board with Appointment of Seth A. Gross, MD, FACG, FASGE, AGAF; 21/05/2018 – Motus GI Announces Issuance of Chinese Patent for the Pure-Vu® System; 29/03/2018 – Motus GI Announces 2017 Financial Results and Provides Business Outlook; 23/05/2018 – Motus GI Enrolls First Patient in REDUCE Study of the Pure-Vu® System in Hospitalized Patients; 27/03/2018 – Motus GI Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio with New U.S. Patent Issuance for the Pure-Vu® System

Raffles Medical Group Ltd engages in the medical clinics operation and other general medical service businesses primarily in Singapore. The company has market cap of $1.42 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Healthcare Services, Hospital Services, and Investment Holdings. It has a 27.59 P/E ratio. The Company’s flagship hospital is Raffles Hospital, a tertiary care hospital that offers services, including emergency, cancer, children and women care, traditional Chinese medicine, counselling, dental, diabetes and endocrinology, dialysis, ear nose and throat, eye, family medicine, fertility, health screening, heart, internal medicine, international patients services, neuroscience, pain management, rehabilitation, radiology, Japanese clinic, orthopaedic, skin and aesthetics, surgery, urology, and nuclear medicine services for inpatients and outpatients.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System. The company has market cap of $92.19 million. The Company’s Pure-Vu System is designed to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. It currently has negative earnings.