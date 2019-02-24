EPS for Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) Expected At $-0.67; American Express Co (AXP) Has 0.84 Sentiment

Analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to report $-0.67 EPS on March, 21.They anticipate $2.04 EPS change or 75.28% from last quarter’s $-2.71 EPS. After having $-1.55 EPS previously, Overstock.com, Inc.’s analysts see -56.77% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.89. About 2.67 million shares traded or 9.31% up from the average. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 58.69% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 22/05/2018 – TZERO – PLANS TO CONTRIBUTE CASH AND LICENSE TZERO’S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY FOR OPERATION OF SECURITY TOKEN MARKET; 29/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Overstock.com, Inc; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 29/03/2018 – A representative for Overstock did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment; 16/05/2018 – Passport Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Overstock; 29/03/2018 – https://t.co/Bs1kUUI9cp stock offering canceled, source says; shares rise https://t.co/tOx2u1FeWm Overstock.com cnb.cx/2GDz8mM; 08/05/2018 – OVERSTOCK 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.74; 15/03/2018 – OVERSTOCK 4Q LOSS/SHR $3.72; 15/05/2018 – Soros Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Overstock: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Overstock Launches 17 Exclusive Furniture Brands — MarketWatch

American Express Co (AXP) investors sentiment is 0.84 in 2018 Q3. It’s the same as in 2018Q2. The ratio is neither positive nor negative, as only 410 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 488 sold and trimmed stakes in American Express Co. The hedge funds in our database now own: 688.76 million shares, down from 696.30 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding American Express Co in top ten holdings decreased from 33 to 31 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 446 Increased: 301 New Position: 109.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to clients and businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $90.61 billion. It operates through four divisions: U.S. It has a 13.58 P/E ratio. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $6.34 million activity.

The stock increased 0.78% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $107.44. About 2.26M shares traded. American Express Company (AXP) has risen 7.31% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL

More recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. American Express – Motley Fool” on January 28, 2019. Also Fool.com published the news titled: “3 Top Fintech Stocks to Buy in January – The Motley Fool” on January 26, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tracking Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio – Q4 2018 Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 15, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Troy Asset Management Ltd holds 7.62% of its portfolio in American Express Company for 1.52 million shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owns 151.61 million shares or 7.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Davis Capital Partners Llc has 6.84% invested in the company for 700,000 shares. The Michigan-based Rk Asset Management Llc has invested 6.41% in the stock. Focused Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.49 million shares.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $20.06 million activity. Corbus Barclay F had sold 495 shares worth $8,910. Another trade for 1,300 shares valued at $39,196 was made by Lee Carter Paul on Wednesday, August 29. On Thursday, September 6 the insider BYRNE PATRICK sold $20.00 million.

Overstock.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $639.39 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Direct and Partner. It currently has negative earnings. It offers brand name, non-brand name, and closeout products, including furniture, home decor, bedding and bath, housewares, jewelry and watches, apparel and designer accessories, health and beauty products, electronics and computers, and sporting goods, among other products; and sells various books, magazines, CDs, DVDs, and video games.