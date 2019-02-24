EPS for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Expected At $0.32; Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Upped American Intl Group (AIG) Stake

Analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report $0.32 EPS on February, 25 after the close.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 34.69% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. PEB’s profit would be $41.86 million giving it 26.65 P/E if the $0.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.74 EPS previously, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s analysts see -56.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $34.11. About 929,948 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 10.56% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Inadvertent Disclosure of Draft Document; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Board of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Offers Final Merger Proposal; 28/03/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – DEAL COMBINATION WILL BE STRUCTURED AS A TAX-FREE, 100% EQUITY EXCHANGE; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1Q Rev $181.1M; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Sent Letter With Revised Merger Proposal to LaSalle Board of Trustees on April 13; 21/05/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – CO’S OFFER IS “SUBSTANTIALLY SUPERIOR” TO DEAL THAT LASALLE HAS REACHED WITH BLACKSTONE; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 2018 Net $84.4M-Net $92.9M; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK REVISED OFFER HAS OPTION FOR CASH UP TO 15%; 12/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST SAYS CO “QUICKLY DISCOVERED” THE ERROR AND IMMEDIATELY REMOVED THE DOCUMENT FROM ITS WEBSITE; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL RELEASES LETTER TO BOARD OF LASALLE HOTEL

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased American Intl Group Inc (AIG) stake by 12.48% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired 20,200 shares as American Intl Group Inc (AIG)’s stock declined 28.85%. The Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp holds 181,997 shares with $9.69 million value, up from 161,797 last quarter. American Intl Group Inc now has $37.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.87. About 4.93M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 37.01% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Also Voted to Support Each of Two Proposals Recommended; 09/05/2018 – AIG executive pay draws unusually strong shareholder opposition; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance International Net Premiums Written $4.13 Billion; 22/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Validus Holdings, Ltd. – VR; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC; 02/05/2018 – AIG Parent Liquidity Stood at About $8.5 Billion as of March 31

Among 4 analysts covering Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pebblebrook Hotel had 4 analyst reports since October 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, November 12. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 29 by Bank of America. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, December 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.26, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 20 investors sold Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares while 60 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 87.86 million shares or 10.21% more from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Los Angeles Equity Research Inc stated it has 33,785 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup reported 69,677 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Co accumulated 9,378 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers holds 64,367 shares. Swiss Financial Bank owns 120,100 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.01% or 9,187 shares in its portfolio. Security Cap Research Management invested in 404,900 shares. 1.01M were accumulated by Schwab Charles Inv Mgmt Inc. Ameritas Inv Prns has invested 0.01% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 1.71 million shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Company holds 0% or 5,690 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 0.02% or 694,297 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 142 shares. 1.15 million are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 447,071 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since December 7, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,812 activity. Donnell Cydney had bought 1,400 shares worth $49,812.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The company has market cap of $4.46 billion. The Firm owns 28 hotels, with a total of 6,970 guest rooms. It has a 22.05 P/E ratio. The Firm owns hotels located in 9 states and the District of Columbia, including: Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.68 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 53 investors sold AIG shares while 280 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 753.05 million shares or 2.03% less from 768.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Caxton Assocs LP reported 9,404 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Colrain Limited Liability Corp accumulated 20,035 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Oppenheimer Inc invested in 0.06% or 46,938 shares. Towercrest Capital Management has invested 2.45% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Donald Smith And owns 1.51M shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Pnc Fincl Gp holds 0.01% or 241,775 shares in its portfolio. Kirr Marbach Ltd In reported 210,496 shares. 79,393 are held by Moon Capital Limited Company. Ancora Limited Liability Corporation has 1,627 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 100 shares. Swiss Bancorporation owns 2.87M shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Tn invested in 0% or 10 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Com holds 9,994 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Republic Invest Mngmt Incorporated, California-based fund reported 474,255 shares.

