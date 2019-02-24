EPS for Savaria (SIS) Expected At $0.15; Broadway Financial (BYFC) Sentiment Is 9

Analysts expect Savaria Corporation (TSE:SIS) to report $0.15 EPS on March, 14.T_SIS’s profit would be $6.79 million giving it 21.65 P/E if the $0.15 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Savaria Corporation’s analysts see 150.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.99. About 334,895 shares traded or 84.50% up from the average. Savaria Corporation (TSE:SIS) has 0.00% since February 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Broadway Financial Corp (BYFC) investors sentiment increased to 9 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 4.00, from 5 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 9 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 1 decreased and sold their stakes in Broadway Financial Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 5.13 million shares, up from 4.00 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Broadway Financial Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 5 New Position: 4.

More notable recent Savaria Corporation (TSE:SIS) news were published by: Theglobeandmail.com which released: “Friday’s TSX breakouts: The price of this dividend stock plunges with the CEO buying on the dip – The Globe and Mail” on November 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman bullish on Insmed in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on January 17, 2019, Huffingtonpost.com published: “Aspirations of The Declaration of Independence – Huffington Post” on July 04, 2012. More interesting news about Savaria Corporation (TSE:SIS) were released by: Time.com and their article: “How Donald Trump Jr.’s Misleading Statement Could Cause Legal Trouble – TIME” published on August 01, 2017 as well as Usatoday.com‘s news article titled: “Boy genius’ celebrity grows with new book, movie deal – USA TODAY” with publication date: April 08, 2013.

Savaria Corporation operates in the accessibility industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $588.37 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Accessibility and Adapted Vehicles. It has a 26.89 P/E ratio. The Accessibility segment designs, makes, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs; vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts; elevators for home and commercial use; and patient lifts.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding firm for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides savings and loan business services for low to moderate income communities in Southern California. The company has market cap of $32.65 million. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. It has a 244 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans.

The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.22. About 3,490 shares traded. Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) has declined 43.77% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BYFC News: 30/04/2018 – Broadway Financial 1Q EPS 0c; 19/04/2018 DJ Broadway Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYFC)

More notable recent Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Broadway Financial Corporation Announces Results for 1st Quarter 2018 – Business Wire” on April 30, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Broadway Financial Corporation Announces Sale of Shares by U.S. Treasury to Two Southern California Based Banks – Business Wire” published on June 30, 2017, Businesswire.com published: “Broadway Financial Corporation Announces Results for 2017 – Business Wire” on February 26, 2018. More interesting news about Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Broadway Financial Corporation Announces Repurchase of Shares from U.S. Treasury – Business Wire” published on December 23, 2016 as well as Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “Broadway Financial (BYFC) Upgraded From Sell to Hold – TheStreet.com” with publication date: December 04, 2014.

Grace & White Inc Ny holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Broadway Financial Corporation for 1.54 million shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 3,631 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 6,544 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 185 shares.