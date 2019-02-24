EPS for Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA) Expected At $-0.05; PARAGON SHIPPING ORDINARY SHARES (PRGNF) Shorts Down By 98.99%

PARAGON SHIPPING INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) had a decrease of 98.99% in short interest. PRGNF’s SI was 100 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 98.99% from 9,900 shares previously. The stock decreased 20.00% or $0.0018 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0072. About 7,004 shares traded. Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) has 0.00% since February 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) to report $-0.05 EPS on March, 19.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 44.44% from last quarter’s $-0.09 EPS. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, Seabridge Gold Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 76,515 shares traded or 8.97% up from the average. Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) has 0.00% since February 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Paragon Shipping: Why Its Share Price Spiked, And Why It Will Fall – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2016.

Paragon Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services worldwide. The company has market cap of $2,069. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. It currently has negative earnings.

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. It also explores for copper and silver ores. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal projects include the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in the Iskut-Stikine region of British Columbia; Iskut project located in the Golden Triangle Area of northwestern British Columbia; and the Courageous Lake project located in Northwest Territories, Canada.