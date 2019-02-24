EPS for Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Expected At $1.05; American National Insurance Company Decreased Lyondellbassel Industries N.V. (LYB) Holding

Analysts expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report $1.05 EPS on March, 21.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 28.05% from last quarter’s $0.82 EPS. ZUMZ’s profit would be $26.81M giving it 5.95 P/E if the $1.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.55 EPS previously, Zumiez Inc.’s analysts see 90.91% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 271,882 shares traded. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has declined 11.58% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 24/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. to Broadcast Review of First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Over the Internet; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 12.6% :ZUMZ US; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports March 2018 Sales Results; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Net Sales Up 14.7% to $82.3 Million; 15/03/2018 – Zumiez 4Q EPS 80c; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SALES $58.6 MLN; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ REPORTS MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O MARCH SAME STORE SALES ROSE 12.6 PCT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zumiez Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZUMZ)

American National Insurance Company decreased Lyondellbassel Industries N.V. (LYB) stake by 9.1% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. American National Insurance Company sold 3,475 shares as Lyondellbassel Industries N.V. (LYB)’s stock declined 21.00%. The American National Insurance Company holds 34,700 shares with $3.56 million value, down from 38,175 last quarter. Lyondellbassel Industries N.V. now has $33.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $89.14. About 2.14M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 20.73% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.6 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.74 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 16 investors sold Zumiez Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 20.22 million shares or 8.64% more from 18.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 12,079 shares. Aperio Group Inc Lc owns 18,427 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc owns 36 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 44,935 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Incorporated Mn invested in 238,184 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 950,342 shares. Mason Street Advisors holds 5,595 shares. Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 397,856 shares. 33,000 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Cap Partnership. Laurion Mgmt Lp accumulated 0% or 7,822 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Principal Finance Inc invested in 0% or 153,394 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 14,657 shares. Clark Cap Gru reported 87,704 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 34,500 shares.

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company has market cap of $638.27 million. The Company’s hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It has a 17.69 P/E ratio. As of January 28, 2017, the firm operated 685 stores, including 603 in the United States, 48 in Canada, 29 in Europe, and 5 in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $1.78 million activity. $191,517 worth of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was sold by Brooks Richard Miles. Visser Chris K. sold $54,307 worth of stock or 1,934 shares. 3,193 shares were sold by Smith Travis, worth $92,118. 5,746 Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) shares with value of $183,872 were sold by Work Christopher Codington.

Among 5 analysts covering Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Zumiez had 6 analyst reports since September 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 11 with “Neutral”. As per Friday, September 7, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research on Tuesday, September 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 3 by FBR Capital.

Among 9 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries had 13 analyst reports since September 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, September 19, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Standpoint Research given on Friday, October 12. On Thursday, November 1 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 2 by HSBC. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, November 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, October 31 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, September 17 by Citigroup. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Monday, October 15. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, October 31. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy” on Monday, December 17.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $483.83 million activity. AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC bought $209.08 million worth of stock or 2.19M shares. Shares for $443,150 were bought by Buchanan Robin W.T..