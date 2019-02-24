Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Equity Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Regional – Midwest Banks and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Equity Bancshares Inc.
|140.56M
|3.83
|35.83M
|2.05
|17.42
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|50.40M
|6.97
|14.95M
|1.64
|23.64
Table 1 highlights Equity Bancshares Inc. and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Equity Bancshares Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Equity Bancshares Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Equity Bancshares Inc. and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Equity Bancshares Inc.
|25.49%
|7.4%
|0.9%
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|29.66%
|11%
|1.4%
Dividends
On the other side, $0.56 per share with a dividend yield of 1.79% for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. No dividend is paid out for Equity Bancshares Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 61.4% of Equity Bancshares Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.2% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Equity Bancshares Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Equity Bancshares Inc.
|-5.43%
|-2.51%
|-10.39%
|-12.39%
|4.9%
|0.88%
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|-5.7%
|-7.7%
|-15.14%
|-6.85%
|-0.9%
|-5.07%
For the past year Equity Bancshares Inc. had bullish trend while Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 8 of the 13 factors Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. beats Equity Bancshares Inc.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custody services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending services; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and on-line banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, and mobile banking services. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 24 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.