Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Equity Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Regional – Midwest Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Bancshares Inc. 140.56M 3.83 35.83M 2.05 17.42 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 50.40M 6.97 14.95M 1.64 23.64

Table 1 highlights Equity Bancshares Inc. and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Equity Bancshares Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Equity Bancshares Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Equity Bancshares Inc. and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Bancshares Inc. 25.49% 7.4% 0.9% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 29.66% 11% 1.4%

Dividends

On the other side, $0.56 per share with a dividend yield of 1.79% for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. No dividend is paid out for Equity Bancshares Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.4% of Equity Bancshares Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.2% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Equity Bancshares Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equity Bancshares Inc. -5.43% -2.51% -10.39% -12.39% 4.9% 0.88% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. -5.7% -7.7% -15.14% -6.85% -0.9% -5.07%

For the past year Equity Bancshares Inc. had bullish trend while Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. beats Equity Bancshares Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custody services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending services; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and on-line banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, and mobile banking services. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 24 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.