Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Since Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) and Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) are part of the Diversified Electronics industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 29.13M 2.04 1.30M 1.15 24.25 Bel Fuse Inc. 525.39M 0.56 4.10M -0.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. and Bel Fuse Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. and Bel Fuse Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 4.46% 8.3% 7.4% Bel Fuse Inc. -0.78% 0% 0%

Dividends

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. pays out an annual dividend of $1 per share while its dividend yield is 4.11%. Bel Fuse Inc. also pays out annual dividends at $0.28 per share and at a 1.09% dividend yield.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. and Bel Fuse Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.3% and 77.56%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.’s share held by insiders are 3.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.09% of Bel Fuse Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 5.52% -0.2% 8.61% 4.28% 23.87% 20.12% Bel Fuse Inc. -11.95% -22.18% -28.71% -3.08% -21.5% -21.27%

For the past year Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. had bullish trend while Bel Fuse Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 12 of the 13 factors Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. beats Bel Fuse Inc.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications. It also provides various services, which include design and development to specification, build to print, design services, design studies, environmental testing services, metal fabrication, painting services, and development of automatic testing equipment. The company serves industrial manufacturers and defense companies, the government of the United States, foreign governments, and foreign electronic equipment companies through its direct sales organization and outside sales representatives. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. was founded in 1928 and is based in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries worldwide. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components. The company also provides power solutions and protection products comprising front-end power supplies; board-mount power products; industrial power products; module products; and circuit protection products. In addition, it offers expanded beam fiber optic connectors, cable assemblies, and active optical devices; copper-based connectors/cable assemblies; radio frequency connectors, cable assemblies, microwave devices, and low loss cables; and RJ connectors. The company sells its products under the Bel, TRP Connector, MagJack, Signal, Bel Power Solutions, Power-One, Melcher, Stratos, Fibreco, Cinch, Johnson, Trompeter, Midwest Microwave, Semflex, and Stewart Connector brands through direct strategic account managers, regional sales managers working with independent sales representative organizations, or authorized distributors. Bel Fuse Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.