Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) Touches $133.99 High on Feb, 24; Addvantage Technologies Group (AEY) Sentiment Is 1.8

Addvantage Technologies Group Inc (AEY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.8 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.20, from 2 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 9 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 5 sold and decreased holdings in Addvantage Technologies Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 1.14 million shares, up from 789,173 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Addvantage Technologies Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

The stock of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) reached all time high today, Feb, 24 and still has $139.35 target or 4.00% above today’s $133.99 share price. This indicates more upside for the $6.91B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $139.35 PT is reached, the company will be worth $276.36M more. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $133.99. About 285,513 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 21.27% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27

It closed at $1.37 lastly. It is down 12.11% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.11% the S&P500.

Jbf Capital Inc. holds 0.06% of its portfolio in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. for 282,461 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 431 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 3,980 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 105,127 shares.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.20 million. The companyÂ’s Cable Television segment provides cable television equipment for use in connection with video, telephone, and Internet data signals. It currently has negative earnings. It offers headend products, such as satellite receivers, integrated receivers/decoders, demodulators, modulators, antennas and antenna mounts, amplifiers, equalizers, and processors for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation for further transmission; and fiber products, including optical transmitters, fiber-optic cables, receivers, couplers, splitters, and compatible accessories.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.44, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Euronet Worldwide, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.55 million shares or 0.84% more from 47.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 14 shares in its portfolio. New Amsterdam Prns Ltd Com Ny holds 36,780 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager L P invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) or 5,580 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0% or 11 shares in its portfolio. 865,486 were accumulated by Fil Limited. Moreover, Crow Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 2,732 shares. Fiera invested in 99,279 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 45,201 shares. Dillon And Assocs owns 40,295 shares. 1492 Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.53% or 8,113 shares. 9,860 are held by Millennium Ltd Llc. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 0.27% or 14,324 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Holding Incorporated holds 3,256 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.91 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Electronic Financial Transaction Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. It has a 31.45 P/E ratio. The EFT Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 insider sales for $54.10 million activity. Shares for $4.81M were sold by WELLER RICK. Brown Michael J sold 25,000 shares worth $2.41M. Caponecchi Kevin J sold $6.09 million worth of stock or 50,922 shares. NEWMAN JEFFREY B also sold $486,300 worth of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) shares. Another trade for 22,126 shares valued at $2.15M was made by Bruckner Martin L. on Thursday, August 30.

Among 3 analysts covering Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Euronet Worldwide had 3 analyst reports since October 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, October 1 by William Blair. The stock of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 4 by DA Davidson.