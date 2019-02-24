Evanston Investments Dba Evanston Advisors Has Boosted Its Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) Stake by $529,897; Stock Declined; As Kellogg Co (K) Share Price Declined, Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Increased Position by $4.80 Million

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 10.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 68,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 713,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $49.96M, up from 644,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $56.73. About 5.55M shares traded or 95.06% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 10.36% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.36% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – ANNOUNCES INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICAN BUSINESSES; 25/04/2018 – Pop-Tarts® Releases Two New Flavor Combinations In 2-in-1 Toaster Pastries; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – KELLOGG DECLINES TO COMMENT ON PRESCIENCE POINT SHORT REPORT; 15/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG K.N. SAYS VENEZUELA MANUFACTURING PLANT “SEIZED BY GOVERNMENT”; 07/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Creates One-Of-A-Kind Breakfast, Fit For Royalty; 16/05/2018 – Venezuela reactivates Kellogg plant after company pullout; 26/04/2018 – PRESCIENCE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS PUBLISHED A REPORT EXPLAINING ITS SHORT POSITION ON KELLOGG COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG 1Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.19, EST. $1.08

Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) by 7.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors bought 23,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 326,735 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.64M, up from 303,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 3.53M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 31.07% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Operating Margin 6.6%; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: TireHub to Provide U.S. Tire Dealers With Passenger, Light Truck Tires; 22/04/2018 – DJ Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GT); 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS DEALER TIRE RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Backs 2018 Segment Operating Income View of $1.8B-$1.9B, Excluding TireHub Transition; 18/04/2018 – After MarketNews: Goodyear Names Nicholas Mitchell Senior Director Of Investor Relations; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Strengthens Commitment to Sustainable Natural Rubber; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Confirms 2020 Segment Operating Income Target of $2B-$2.4B; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.: $40M of Start-up Costs Related to TireHub Joint Venture to Be Split Equally With Bridgestone; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Goodyear for Performance, Quality and Innovation

Since September 13, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $74.61 million activity. KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST had sold 100,000 shares worth $5.84M. On Monday, November 19 CAHILLANE STEVEN A bought $1.10M worth of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 17,825 shares.

