Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Both Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. N/A 0.00 131.47M -7.47 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 705.48M 4.57 100.12M 1.96 34.24

Table 1 demonstrates Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 144.8% -836% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 14.19% 10.8% 9%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.79 beta means Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 179.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s 1.29 beta is the reason why it is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Evofem Biosciences Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has 5.5 and 4.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a consensus target price of $70.25, with potential upside of 10.93%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.8% and 84.2%. About 3% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.5% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. 10% 8.15% -5.41% 2.67% -50.64% -67.09% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -8.02% -3.69% 13.5% 26.97% 57.94% 44.18%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.