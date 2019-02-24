Exact Sciences (EXAS) Touches $92.04 High on Feb, 24; Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) Sentiment Is 1.56

The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) reached all time high today, Feb, 24 and still has $99.40 target or 8.00% above today’s $92.04 share price. This indicates more upside for the $11.31B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $99.40 PT is reached, the company will be worth $904.96 million more. The stock increased 10.52% or $8.76 during the last trading session, reaching $92.04. About 3.53 million shares traded or 107.98% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 27.76% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.77, from 2.33 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 14 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 9 decreased and sold their stock positions in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trust. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 1.57 million shares, up from 1.29 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 8 New Position: 6.

Among 7 analysts covering Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Exact Sciences had 11 analyst reports since September 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 31 by Jefferies. As per Thursday, November 29, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by BTIG Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 12 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by UBS. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, February 21. Bank of America maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Thursday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Tuesday, September 11.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $58.02 million activity. The insider COWARD D SCOTT sold $174,118. Another trade for 2,468 shares valued at $184,730 was made by WYZGA MICHAEL S on Tuesday, August 28. Shares for $2.87M were sold by LIDGARD GRAHAM PETER on Monday, November 5. Another trade for 90,909 shares valued at $7.17 million was sold by Elliott Jeffrey Thomas. On Thursday, January 24 Conroy Kevin T sold $24.74M worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 304,397 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold Exact Sciences Corporation shares while 88 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 106.63 million shares or 6.22% more from 100.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Utd Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Keybank Association Oh stated it has 8,492 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0.03% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 1,000 are held by Salem Investment Counselors. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 0.04% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 784,092 shares. National Registered Investment Advisor reported 0.58% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 14,338 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blair William Co Il stated it has 0.37% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 262 shares. Wasatch Advisors has 952,719 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 22,975 shares. Sei Investments accumulated 0.02% or 77,980 shares. 3,382 were reported by Polar Asset Management Ptnrs Incorporated. Voya Management Lc owns 1.11M shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.31 billion. The firm develops the Cologuard, a non-invasive stool DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It has a collaboration, license, and purchase agreement with Genzyme Corporation; and license agreement with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, down 183.33% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.73. About 53,491 shares traded or 31.02% up from the average. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) has declined 17.44% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.44% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $15,156 activity.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $165.19 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 106.97 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust for 56,933 shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 291,754 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.08% invested in the company for 90,170 shares. The Illinois-based Rmb Capital Management Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,117 shares.

