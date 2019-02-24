Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) and Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) Comparing side by side

Both Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 853.83M 7.54 690.07M 1.18 18.13 Achaogen Inc. 8.57M 4.20 175.37M -3.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Exelixis Inc. and Achaogen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Exelixis Inc. and Achaogen Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 80.82% 55.7% 43.8% Achaogen Inc. -2,046.32% -227.2% -113.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.3 beta indicates that Exelixis Inc. is 130.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Achaogen Inc.’s 44.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.56 beta.

Liquidity

8.7 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Exelixis Inc. Its rival Achaogen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Exelixis Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Achaogen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Exelixis Inc. and Achaogen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Achaogen Inc. 0 6 0 2.00

The downside potential is -4.74% for Exelixis Inc. with consensus target price of $20.5. Achaogen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2.75 consensus target price and a 252.61% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Achaogen Inc. appears more favorable than Exelixis Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.2% of Exelixis Inc. shares and 50.5% of Achaogen Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.9% of Exelixis Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 19.4% of Achaogen Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 5.17% 23.4% 13.62% 11.66% -20.59% -29.74% Achaogen Inc. 4.35% -45.45% -65.15% -86.06% -83.95% -84.36%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. has stronger performance than Achaogen Inc.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 12 of the 13 factors Achaogen Inc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the research and development of antipseudomonal LpxC inhibitor compounds for the treatment of bacterial infections; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to to enable patients to receive safe and efficacious doses of plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.