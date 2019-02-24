F.N.B. (FNB) to pay $0.12 on Mar 15, 2019; Bridges Investment Management Has Boosted Blackrock (BLK) Stake By $2.91 Million

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased Blackrock Inc. (BLK) stake by 12.76% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bridges Investment Management Inc acquired 6,174 shares as Blackrock Inc. (BLK)’s stock declined 16.99%. The Bridges Investment Management Inc holds 54,573 shares with $25.72M value, up from 48,399 last quarter. Blackrock Inc. now has $69.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $436.72. About 400,264 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 23.25% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 28/03/2018 – BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MGMT HOLDS 0.50 NET SHORT IN BOSKALIS; 05/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Issue of Equity; 05/04/2018 – BLACKROCK RESPONDS TO CLIENT PRESSURE FOR GUN-FREE INVESTMENTS; 22/03/2018 – Blackrock Restates 2017 EPS to $30.12 From $30.23; 25/04/2018 – BlackRock Aims to Turn Retail Investors Into Quants: ETF Watch; 14/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS SEE BETTER PROSPECTS FOR SALES GROWTH IN U.S. THAN IN OTHER DEVELOPED MARKETS; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns BlackRock European CLO V Designated Activity Company Expected Ratings; 18/05/2018 – Blackrock UK Smaller Companies Buys Into Curtis Banks Group Plc; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Statement re Submission of Documents; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third-largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 42 investors sold BLK shares while 340 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 125.14 million shares or 1.77% less from 127.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 9 analysts covering BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. BlackRock has $592 highest and $444 lowest target. $507.13’s average target is 16.12% above currents $436.72 stock price. BlackRock had 13 analyst reports since September 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 17. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $472 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, November 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 29 by Jefferies. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 11 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 27 by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo maintained BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) rating on Thursday, October 11. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $510 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, October 8. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, November 14. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, January 11.

Since October 26, 2018, it had 12 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $386,336 activity. The insider GUERRIERI GARY L bought 1,000 shares worth $11,486. $35,441 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) shares were bought by Dively Mary Jo. On Thursday, February 7 CAMPBELL WILLIAM B sold $34,657 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) or 2,900 shares. 2,500 shares were bought by Robinson Barry C, worth $28,025 on Friday, October 26. On Tuesday, October 30 the insider Bena Pamela A bought $11,687. 5,000 shares were bought by Moorehead Robert M, worth $56,050. 6,500 F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) shares with value of $72,865 were bought by DELIE VINCENT J JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold F.N.B. Corporation shares while 78 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 249.10 million shares or 1.86% less from 253.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

F.N.B. Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company has market cap of $3.97 billion. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, international banking, business credit, capital markets, and lease financing services. It has a 11.01 P/E ratio. The firm also provides consumer banking services and products, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services; and wealth management services comprising asset management, private banking, and insurance services.

