Facebook (FB) Share Price Declined While Tiger Eye Capital Has Trimmed Stake; Glacier Peak Capital Maintains Position in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO)

Glacier Peak Capital Llc increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) by 894.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc bought 178,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 198,855 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.98 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.70% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 2.75 million shares traded or 3.54% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 29.30% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.30% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 50% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 5,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,635 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $927,000, down from 11,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $462.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $161.89. About 15.86M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/04/2018 – FB: 3RD-PARTY TRACKING SCRIPTS WERE DIRECTLY ACCESSING PROFILES; 22/05/2018 – A group of left-leaning advocacy groups has launched an initiative to ask the FTC to break up Facebook’s major social platforms; 23/04/2018 – Vice president of ads Rob Goldman says some of the data is gathered by Facebook and some is provided by advertisers; 13/04/2018 – AI CAUCUS: FACEBOOK SHOULD PROVIDE MORE INFORMATION ON AI USE; 16/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook plans to launch Oculus Go standalone VR headset at f8 developer conference on May 1 (Janko; 23/05/2018 – Vattenfall Signs Deal to Supply Facebook’s Nordic Data Centres With Renewable Energy; 22/03/2018 – James Crabtree: Facebook must confront its Asian shortcomings; 10/04/2018 – Anecdotally, a lot of people are noticing that Facebook seems to be almost psychic in its ability to target relevant ads; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK USERS SUE OVER DATA DISCLOSURE TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICS; 25/04/2018 – Are Facebook’s ad prices increasing? The logical conclusion to people spending less time on $FB is that ad impressions would decrease – meaning that ad prices would increase because of less inventory

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 45 insider sales for $202.56 million activity. 55,000 shares valued at $9.66 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, August 29. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374. $5.19M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Wednesday, November 21. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $871,068 was made by Cox Christopher K on Monday, September 24. 3,125 shares were sold by FISCHER DAVID B., worth $509,438 on Monday, October 1. Another trade for 2,112 shares valued at $290,400 was made by Taylor Susan J.S. on Thursday, November 15.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $549.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 9,300 shares to 43,300 shares, valued at $16.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Godaddy Inc by 14,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Salzhauer Michael holds 0.19% or 3,000 shares. Novare Cap Management Ltd Llc accumulated 44,592 shares. Baskin Fincl owns 80,174 shares. Howe Rusling Inc has 1.38% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 50,157 shares. Monetary Management Grp Incorporated has invested 1.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dakota Wealth Management holds 0.16% or 4,423 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Janney Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Commerce has invested 1.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jackson Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 15,651 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Com Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.91% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.52% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Beach Invest Mngmt Lc has 0.61% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,370 shares. Hwg Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 1 shares. Eulav Asset Management accumulated 1.24% or 176,000 shares.

Since September 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $13,882 activity.

Glacier Peak Capital Llc, which manages about $202.67 million and $91.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 15,816 shares to 38,716 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reading International Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RDI) by 43,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,405 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 23 investors sold DO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 140.36 million shares or 2.89% less from 144.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arosa Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 500,000 shares or 1.71% of the stock. Moreover, Raymond James & Assocs has 0.01% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Van Den Berg Mngmt I reported 280,037 shares. Aimz Invest Limited Liability Company has invested 0.43% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 164,990 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 148,498 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Assetmark has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Pnc Financial Grp holds 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) or 2,213 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 16,208 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fruth Inv Mgmt reported 10,066 shares. Signaturefd Ltd invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO).