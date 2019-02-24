Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Lifted Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position by $5.43 Million; As Malibu Boats Class A (MBUU) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Hillcrest Asset Management Decreased Position by $6.64 Million

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc Class A (MBUU) by 37.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc sold 123,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,988 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.44 million, down from 332,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Malibu Boats Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $997.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $46. About 258,925 shares traded or 21.47% up from the average. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has risen 27.10% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 5.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 78,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.65 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $114.67M, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $65.2. About 1.32 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 29.49% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.49% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $12.50 million activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $789,000 was made by ST CLAIR WILLIAM PAXSON JR on Tuesday, September 11. 1,200 Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) shares with value of $54,072 were sold by Kent Deborah S.. $565,208 worth of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) was sold by Anderson Ritchie L. on Monday, September 10. On Friday, September 14 Estes Phillip S. sold $4.23M worth of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) or 80,000 shares. $5.07M worth of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) shares were sold by Springer Jackie D. Jr..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.46, from 1.28 in 2018Q2.

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $111.61M and $525.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 68,655 shares to 591,085 shares, valued at $8.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Msci Emerging Mkt Etf (VWO) by 42,375 shares to 528,839 shares, valued at $21.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Barclays High Yld Bond Fund (JNK) by 19,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,340 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.86 in 2018Q2.

