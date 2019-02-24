Family Capital Trust Co Position in Apple (AAPL) Has Cut as Market Valuation Declined; Page Arthur B Has Decreased Its Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) as Market Valuation Declined

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 65.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 7,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,945 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $305,000, down from 11,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 4.93 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 18/05/2018 – EU warns of possible birth defect link to GSK’s HIV drug; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66, REV. MISSES EST; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Apple Incorporated (AAPL) by 9.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 2,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,670 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.34 million, down from 26,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 18.91 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for its iPhone, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, the report said the Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 21/05/2018 – Apple is expected to introduce new software, as it does every year, and Siri suggests it’ll get an upgrade; 01/05/2018 – Correct: Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 12/03/2018 – Apple Acquisition of Texture Comes Amid Services Push; 18/05/2018 – Samsung Likely to Avoid $1 Billion Apple Fee (Audio); 27/03/2018 – Apple is releasing a new iPad for students. This will be the first non-Pro model to support the Apple Pencil stylus. Apple is also releasing new versions of its productivity apps, Pages, Keynote and Numbers, which support Apple Pencil; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – IPHONE 8, IPHONE 8 PLUS RED SPECIAL EDITION TO BE AVAILABLE IN 64GB AND 256GB MODELS STARTING AT APPLE RETAIL PRICE OF $699 FROM APPLE.COM; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold GILD shares while 500 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 374 raised stakes. 963.01 million shares or 1.52% less from 977.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Whitnell & invested 0.07% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Curbstone owns 20,950 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management accumulated 220,949 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Chem Fincl Bank stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Hanson & Doremus Investment holds 0.12% or 4,955 shares in its portfolio. Meridian Inv Counsel accumulated 30,737 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough accumulated 91,198 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Chickasaw Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Amer Beacon stated it has 2.28% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al reported 14,880 shares. 135,401 were accumulated by Muhlenkamp Incorporated. Zeke Advsrs Lc holds 0.11% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 18,001 shares. Foster Motley Incorporated owns 6,804 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.45% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 335,434 shares. Cornerstone Capital has 0.79% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $14.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiger Glob Mngmt invested in 1.02 million shares or 1.1% of the stock. Carroll Fin Associate reported 100,564 shares. Avenir Corp accumulated 86,572 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 3.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.23M shares. Bremer National Association, a Minnesota-based fund reported 47,589 shares. Prentiss Smith accumulated 3,605 shares. Hwg LP owns 31,560 shares or 4.82% of their US portfolio. Country Tru Bank & Trust reported 481,474 shares or 5.03% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas holds 3.55% or 546,852 shares. Blume Cap reported 8.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Winfield Associate holds 4.84% or 43,524 shares in its portfolio. Profund Ltd Llc, Maryland-based fund reported 452,330 shares. Pinnacle Hldg Lc invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eidelman Virant holds 2.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 22,564 shares. Rwwm Incorporated reported 1,038 shares.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $902,607 activity. $255,087 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D on Friday, February 1.

Family Capital Trust Co, which manages about $239.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core U.S.Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 3,467 shares to 44,936 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.