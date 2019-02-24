Farmers Trust Co Raised Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding; Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Sellers Increased By 6.01% Their Shorts

Farmers Trust Co increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 27.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Farmers Trust Co acquired 10,822 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 3.04%. The Farmers Trust Co holds 49,719 shares with $3.91M value, up from 38,897 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $80.11B valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 20.18 million shares traded or 76.15% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) had an increase of 6.01% in short interest. MCRI’s SI was 232,800 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 6.01% from 219,600 shares previously. With 64,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI)’s short sellers to cover MCRI’s short positions. The SI to Monarch Casino & Resort Inc’s float is 2.09%. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $44.9. About 33,165 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has declined 15.71% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $358,691 activity. FARAHI BOB also bought $358,691 worth of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) shares.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada; and the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company has market cap of $803.45 million. As of February 22, 2017, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square foot health spa and salon with an enclosed year-round pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space. It has a 26.87 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Atlantis Casino Resort Spa also featured approximately 1,450 slot and video poker machines; approximately 38 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge; and a poker room.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 9 investors sold Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 10.37 million shares or 0.83% more from 10.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 454 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Westfield Capital L P accumulated 10,700 shares. Moreover, First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 192,894 shares stake. Venator Management holds 55,300 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. First Tru Advsr L P holds 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) or 17,929 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp, New York-based fund reported 13,900 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc reported 23,900 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 3,508 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.01% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 5,200 shares. Parkside Bancorp Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 8 shares. 29,595 are owned by Parametric Limited Liability Co. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 7,427 shares stake. Zebra Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 4,684 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Farmers Trust Co decreased General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) stake by 254,499 shares to 156,091 valued at $1.76M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 1,892 shares and now owns 49,635 shares. Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt owns 24,801 shares. Raymond James And Assocs stated it has 2.29 million shares. Icm Asset Mgmt Wa reported 17,900 shares stake. Salem Capital Management holds 0.6% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 14,254 shares. Pring Turner Cap has 4.41% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 43,685 shares. Bbr Ltd holds 0.04% or 3,143 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 43,972 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Barnett And, Tennessee-based fund reported 79,489 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Limited Liability Company invested in 82,578 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Highlander Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp invested in 11,947 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ckw Financial owns 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 800 shares. Intact Invest Mgmt reported 143,400 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt holds 194,160 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.17% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Among 13 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. CVS Health had 17 analyst reports since September 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of CVS in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, February 20. On Thursday, November 29 the stock rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. Loop Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The company was initiated on Monday, November 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. UBS maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Thursday, February 21. UBS has “Buy” rating and $74 target. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”.