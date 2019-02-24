February 23-24 was a bad day for IoT Chain (ITC) after -1.90% drop

It was bad day for IoT Chain (ITC), as it declined by $-0.0023089495 or -1.90%, touching $0.1189318897. Crypto Analysts believe that IoT Chain (ITC) is looking for the $0.13082507867 goal. According to 8 analysts could reach $0.309966166697423. The highest price was $0.1285035349 and lowest of $0.1172526537 for February 23-24. The open was $0.1212408392. It last traded at OKEX exchange.

For a month, IoT Chain (ITC) tokens went up 12.09% from $0.1061 for coin. For 100 days ITC is down -25.85% from $0.1604. It traded at $0.253 200 days ago. IoT Chain (ITC) has 100.00M coins mined with the market cap $11.89 million. It has 100.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 19/12/2017. The Crypto ITC has proof type and operates under algorithm.

IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem.

IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers.