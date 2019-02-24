February 23-24 was a good day for Realisto (REA) after 0.40% increase

It was good day for Realisto (REA), as it jumped by $0.000168031200000009 or 0.40%, touching $0.0425539014. Crypto Analysts believe that Realisto (REA) is looking for the $0.04680929154 goal. According to 4 analysts could reach $0.0902404130414723. The highest price was $0.0425539014 and lowest of $0.0423858702 for February 23-24. The open was $0.0423858702. It last traded at Yobit exchange.

For a month, Realisto (REA) tokens went up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent) for coin. For 100 days REA is down -20.90% from $0.0538. It traded at $0.06285 200 days ago. Realisto (REA) has 1.43M coins mined with the market cap $60,838. It has 3.63M coins in circulation. It was founded on 03/11/2017. The Crypto REA has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Realisto intends to tokenize real estate investment via blockchain. The Realisto strategy is to compile a portfolio of several properties with a view to flip, to lease, to develop, or to manage and resell them. This will be called the Realisto Core Pool. Realisto will also set up the Realisto Opportunity Pool, where real estate investment projects will be presented to investors so that they may vote on acquisition via token allocation. The platform is designed to serve two different kinds of users. First, there are the investors who wish to invest their cryptocurrency capital into tokens that enable them to participate in the platform’s real estate projects. Second, there are the emitters who use the Realisto platform to issue their own asset-backed tokens.

REA is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that powers Realisto’s economic system. Token holders will benefit from the profits made by the Core Pool as well as the profits that come from the Realisto platform-as-a-service.