February 23-24 was a good day for ZClassic (ZCL) after 16.60% move up

It was good day for ZClassic (ZCL), as it jumped by $0.18474984 or 16.60%, touching $1.29744774. Cryptocoin Analysts believe that ZClassic (ZCL) is looking for the $1.427192514 goal. According to 8 analysts could reach $2.13952377909258. The highest price was $1.3856238 and lowest of $1.09800189 for February 23-24. The open was $1.1126979. It last traded at BitTrex exchange.

For a month, ZClassic (ZCL) tokens went up 35.12% from $0.9602 for coin. For 100 days ZCL is down -32.07% from $1.91. It traded at $13.53 200 days ago. ZClassic (ZCL) has 5.61M coins mined with the market cap $7.28 million. It has 21.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 06/11/2016. The Crypto ZCL has PoW proof type and operates under Equihash algorithm.

ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

