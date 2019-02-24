Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP) Analysts See $0.61 EPS; Appliance Recycling Centers Of America Has 4 Sentiment

Analysts expect Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) to report $0.61 EPS on March, 14.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 24.49% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. FGP’s profit would be $59.87M giving it 0.57 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $-0.58 EPS previously, Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.’s analysts see -205.17% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.38. About 198,724 shares traded. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) has declined 75.34% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.34% the S&P500. Some Historical FGP News: 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS LP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH LENDING GROUP LED BY TPG SPECIALTY LENDING TO PROVIDE CO WITH A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Ferrellgas Partners Announces New $575 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS – WORKING TO CLOSE ON A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION OF ITS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION FACILITY; 08/03/2018 Ferrellgas 2Q Rev $755.2M; 19/03/2018 – Ferrellgas Partners Expects Little to no Impact from FERC Revised Policy Statement; 14/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS PARTNERS LP-ON MAY 14, FERRELLGAS, L.P., PARTNERSHIP OF CO EXECUTED A SEVENTH AMENDMENT TO ITS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – FERRELLGAS PARTNERS 2Q REV. $755.2M, EST. $704.0M; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS PARTNERS REPORTS NEW $575M SR SECURED CREDIT LINE; 19/03/2018 – Ferrellgas: Effect of Recent FERC Revised Policy Statement Limited to MLPs That Own Interstate Pipelines; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS – COMPANY IS EVALUATING VARIOUS OPTIONS RELATED TO ITS NEAR-DATED OUTSTANDING UNSECURED BONDS

Appliance Recycling Centers Of America Inc (ARCI) investors sentiment increased to 4 in Q3 2018. It’s up 4.00, from 0 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 4 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 1 cut down and sold holdings in Appliance Recycling Centers Of America Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 623,484 shares, up from 243,171 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Appliance Recycling Centers Of America Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 1 New Position: 3.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. for 10,025 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 869 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Captrust Financial Advisors has 0% invested in the company for 4,375 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Llc has invested 0% in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 15,000 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $30,000 activity.

Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells and recycles household appliances through a chain of company-owned retail stores under the ApplianceSmart name. The company has market cap of $3.57 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Retail and Recycling. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s stores offer new appliances; affordable value-priced, niche offerings, such as close-outs, factory overruns, and discontinued models, as well as special-buy appliances, including out-of-carton merchandise and others; byproduct materials, such as metals of recycled appliances; and carbon offsets created by the destruction of ozone-depleting refrigerants.

More notable recent Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Appliance Recycling Centers Of America Is About To Unlock Shareholder Value – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2017, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Appliance Recycling Centers of America Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule – PR Newswire” published on July 05, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Appliance Recycling Centers of America Receives Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q – PR Newswire” on May 25, 2018. More interesting news about Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “GeoTraq Contracts Engineering Firm to Design Next Generation Cellular IoT Module – PR Newswire” published on September 04, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Appliance Recycling Centers of America Announces Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results – PR Newswire” with publication date: June 14, 2018.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.0003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4211. About 79,329 shares traded. Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (ARCI) has declined 40.52% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 12 investors sold Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 3.27 million shares or 24.28% less from 4.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0% invested in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP). Omega Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP). Raymond James Services Advsrs has 16,065 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0% or 4,000 shares. Creative Planning owns 62,068 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Co reported 80,196 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP). Citadel Advsrs Lc accumulated 0% or 10,974 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) for 110,415 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP). Credit Suisse Ag reported 16,077 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gp Inc accumulated 29,851 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP). Cibc Commercial Bank Usa owns 0% invested in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) for 15,960 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 251,890 shares.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $135.44 million. It operates in two divisions: Propane Operations and Related Equipment Sales, and Midstream Operations. It currently has negative earnings. The firm transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers.

More notable recent Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” on February 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ferrellgas Partners – Down And Out – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ferrellgas Partners: Nails In The Coffin – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ferrellgas Partners: Cash Burn And Very High Interest Payments To Lead To Bankruptcy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.