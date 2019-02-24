Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Holding Has Boosted by Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc; As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Price Declined, Holder Gruss Capital Management LP Has Lifted Position

Gruss Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 110% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss Capital Management Lp bought 550,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $85.63 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $97.11. About 2.00 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has declined 21.89% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 40.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 21,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 74,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.09M, up from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 4.75M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 18.22% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 26/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Fifth Third plans 15 new branches, including one in Greater Cincinnati; 30/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Establishes Strategic Relationship with lntellect; 21/05/2018 – Two Members of MB Financial’s Bd of Directors Are Expected to Join the Fifth Third Bancorp Bd; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 48C; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD EXPECTS DEAL TO CLOSE BY YEAR END – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Announces First Quarter 2018 Net Income to Common Shareholders of $689 Million, or $0.97 Per Diluted Share; 30/04/2018 – DADESYSTEMS GETS EQUITY INVESTMENT FROM FIFTH THIRD; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Expects Merger to Generate an IRR of Approximately 18.5%, Add to Operating EPS in First Yr; 08/05/2018 – FINRA – FOUND FIFTH THIRD FAILED TO COMPLY WITH A TERM OF 2009 SETTLEMENT WITH FINRA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q2.

Since September 27, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,128 activity.

Gruss Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.35B and $714.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc by 820,000 shares to 580,000 shares, valued at $8.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (NYSE:NAV) by 85,210 shares to 134,553 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 5.03M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,205 shares, and cut its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.38, from 1.2 in 2018Q2.