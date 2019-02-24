Financial Counselors Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Essent Group had 2 analyst reports since October 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, November 12. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, October 24. See Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) latest ratings:

12/11/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $51 New Target: $53 Maintain

24/10/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $42.5 New Target: $45 Maintain

Financial Counselors Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 3.75% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Financial Counselors Inc sold 5,616 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 5.87%. The Financial Counselors Inc holds 144,223 shares with $19.93 million value, down from 149,839 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $366.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 5.22 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31

Financial Counselors Inc increased Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 5,220 shares to 7,800 valued at $2.19 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Sun Trust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) stake by 7,067 shares and now owns 114,591 shares. Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Country Club Tru Com Na invested in 121,860 shares. Brinker reported 124,003 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated Lp reported 27 shares. 30,901 were reported by Stillwater Invest Management Limited Co. Northstar has 2.33% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 36,969 shares. Stock Yards Commercial Bank & Tru invested in 182,112 shares or 2.57% of the stock. Assetmark Incorporated, California-based fund reported 194,081 shares. Arcadia Invest Management Mi has invested 0.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc invested 0.94% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Inc Ca stated it has 142,095 shares or 3.23% of all its holdings. The New York-based Qs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.33% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Webster Bancshares N A holds 1.42% or 73,525 shares. Davenport And Co Limited Liability Com owns 1.37M shares or 2.2% of their US portfolio. Fincl Mngmt accumulated 703 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 80,082 shares or 0.6% of the stock.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $75.53 million activity. PEREZ WILLIAM D bought $133,910 worth of stock. $1.08 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Kapusta Ronald A. $100,050 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by MULCAHY ANNE M. $3.91M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Sneed Michael E on Monday, August 27. Gorsky Alex had sold 264,465 shares worth $38.60 million on Friday, November 16. The insider Duato Joaquin sold 40,000 shares worth $5.77M. PRINCE CHARLES bought $268,731 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, December 14.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 8 analyst reports since October 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, January 2 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, January 14 by Wells Fargo. As per Wednesday, January 2, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, October 22. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, October 17. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.38, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 16 investors sold Essent Group Ltd. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 84.31 million shares or 1.07% more from 83.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 321,998 shares. Susquehanna Interest Group Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Shell Asset Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 22,164 shares. Stifel accumulated 55,234 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss Retail Bank owns 0.01% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 153,700 shares. 756,388 were reported by Price T Rowe Md. Us State Bank De owns 0% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 3,497 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corp, Delaware-based fund reported 163,102 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 767,250 shares. Invesco reported 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Affinity Inv Advsrs Lc holds 12,610 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp owns 176,492 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Skyline Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 627,450 shares. Sei Invs Communications owns 108,806 shares. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta has 0.02% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.36 billion. The firm also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services. It has a 9.29 P/E ratio. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 7 selling transactions for $5.17 million activity. 9,000 shares were sold by Gibbons Mary Lourdes, worth $369,030 on Tuesday, February 5. WEINSTOCK DAVID B also sold $91,020 worth of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) shares. On Monday, September 10 Bhasin Vijay sold $1.24M worth of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) or 27,869 shares. 2,000 shares were bought by GLANVILLE ROBERT, worth $72,240. The insider Cashmer Jeff sold 25,000 shares worth $1.00M. 16,818 Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) shares with value of $756,584 were sold by MCALEE LAWRENCE E JR.

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.31. About 702,866 shares traded or 25.81% up from the average. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has declined 23.25% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 24/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Net $111.1M; 30/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Closes $424.4M Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes