First Dallas Securities Lifted Its Us Concrete (USCR) Position by $970,875 as Valuation Declined; Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Lifted Mastercard (MA) Position

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 2.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,380 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.23M, up from 93,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $223.32. About 3.30 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Us Concrete Inc (USCR) by 51.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 21,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,175 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.90 million, up from 41,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Us Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $685.86M market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $40.8. About 237,748 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 52.74% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.74% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Rev $327.8M; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete Swings to 1Q Loss; 17/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 16/03/2018 – POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN US CONCRETE INC AS OF MARCH 15, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Concrete Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USCR); 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in US Concrete; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q REV. $327.8M, EST. $320.8M; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William Sandbrook Chairman of Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q EBITDA $36M; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Loss/Shr 23c

Since September 4, 2018, it had 8 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.52 million activity. Sutherland Colin McGill sold $4,768 worth of stock. Rayner Robert Martin had bought 3,600 shares worth $136,839. BEHRING DAVID ANDREW also bought $17,500 worth of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) on Monday, November 19. Cellar Kurt Matthew also bought $96,600 worth of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) shares.

Another recent and important U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) news was published by Benzinga.com which published an article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on January 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.40, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 27 investors sold USCR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 17.91 million shares or 6.65% less from 19.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Rmb Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 61,957 shares. Citigroup invested in 12,864 shares or 0% of the stock. Trexquant Inv LP invested in 0.07% or 20,053 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 55,501 shares. Gmt Capital has invested 0.48% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Skylands Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 27,600 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Gm Advisory Grp holds 1.18% or 82,165 shares. Huntington Bancorporation holds 1 shares. 17,331 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Co. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Highbridge Mgmt Lc holds 5,000 shares.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $160.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hodges Blue Chip Equity Income by 126,778 shares to 271,866 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 17,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,753 shares, and cut its stake in Hodges Fund (HDPMX).

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 19,406 shares to 47,071 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,196 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.52 million activity. Haythornthwaite Richard sold 5,000 shares worth $959,993. DAVIS RICHARD K bought 2,475 shares worth $486,015.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 0.78% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 14.07M shares. West Virginia-based City Holdings Com has invested 0.59% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 20,388 are owned by Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company. First Bank & Trust Sioux Falls, a South Dakota-based fund reported 3,438 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 3.43M shares or 0.6% of the stock. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 2,033 shares. Moreover, Lifeplan Gru has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hartford Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 111,009 shares. Creative Planning reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Seatown Holdg Pte holds 2.93% or 87,300 shares. Harvey Mngmt Incorporated holds 20,265 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.94% or 447,868 shares. Oregon-based Confluence Wealth Management Ltd has invested 0.39% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 8,531 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.16% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).