First Data Corporation (FDC) and Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Comparing side by side

First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) and Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Data Corporation 8.68B 2.73 1000.00M 1.51 11.73 Alithya Group Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of First Data Corporation and Alithya Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Data Corporation 11.52% 50.6% 3.9% Alithya Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.9% of First Data Corporation shares and 50.04% of Alithya Group Inc. shares. 2.8% are First Data Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 30.79% of Alithya Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Data Corporation -7.23% -9.69% -29.65% -13.57% 7.27% 5.92% Alithya Group Inc. 3.56% -17.65% 32.07% 20.06% 6.4% 7.94%

For the past year First Data Corporation was less bullish than Alithya Group Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors First Data Corporation beats Alithya Group Inc.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions. The Global Business Solutions segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services and Webstore-in-a-box solutions, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides credit solutions for bank and non-bank issuers, such as credit and retail private-label card processing solutions; and licensed financial software systems, such as VisionPLUS bank processing application and lending solutions. This segment also offers a suite of related services comprising card personalization and embossing, statement printing, client service, and remittance processing services to financial institutions. The Network & Security Solutions segment offers a range of value-added solutions that include electronic funds transfer network solutions, such as debit card processing solutions; stored value network solutions; and gift solutions, and security and fraud solutions. This segment also supports online and mobile banking, and its business supporting mobile wallets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.