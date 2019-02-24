First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Cut Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $646,380 as Share Price Declined; Adobe Sys (ADBE) Shares Declined While Financial Counselors Cut Its Stake

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 197,513 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.59M, down from 203,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $851.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $110.97. About 27.76 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 16.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,908 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.41M, down from 10,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $258.9. About 2.01M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $82.43 million activity. Nadella Satya also sold $21.70M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares. Capossela Christopher C sold $6.43M worth of stock or 59,162 shares. Hood Amy had sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09 million on Friday, August 31. $2.15 million worth of stock was sold by BROD FRANK H on Wednesday, October 31.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $107.07 million activity. $10.19 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW on Thursday, January 24. 13,804 shares were sold by Morris Donna, worth $3.45 million. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $6.00 million was made by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30. $4.95 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by GESCHKE CHARLES M on Tuesday, January 8. Ricks David A also bought $19,607 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Monday, September 24. The insider NARAYEN SHANTANU sold $34.32M.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 34,830 shares to 150,071 shares, valued at $9.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 6,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Under Armour Inc Cl A (NYSE:UA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.