First Financial Corporation (THFF) and Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) Comparing side by side

First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) and Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM), both competing one another are Regional – Midwest Banks companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Corporation 149.02M 3.65 46.58M 3.63 12.00 Mercantile Bank Corporation 137.09M 4.28 42.02M 2.40 11.86

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for First Financial Corporation and Mercantile Bank Corporation. Mercantile Bank Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to First Financial Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. First Financial Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Mercantile Bank Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of First Financial Corporation and Mercantile Bank Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Corporation 31.26% 9.1% 1.3% Mercantile Bank Corporation 30.65% 10.3% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

First Financial Corporation has a beta of 0.98 and its 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Mercantile Bank Corporation’s 27.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.73 beta.

Dividends

First Financial Corporation dividend pay is $1.02 per share with 2.3% dividend yield annually. Mercantile Bank Corporation also pays out annual dividends at $0.93 per share and at a 2.63% dividend yield.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Financial Corporation and Mercantile Bank Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 58.7% and 56.6% respectively. About 13.1% of First Financial Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Mercantile Bank Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Financial Corporation -6.77% -8.22% -15.06% -0.73% -7.19% -4.01% Mercantile Bank Corporation -8.65% -10.91% -15.87% -20.54% -18.73% -17.51%

For the past year First Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Mercantile Bank Corporation.

Summary

On 13 of the 14 factors First Financial Corporation beats Mercantile Bank Corporation.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as repurchase agreements. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner occupied real estate, non-owner occupied real estate, and multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection for its checking account customers. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products. The company operates 48 banking offices in Western and Central Michigan; and 49 automated teller machines. Mercantile Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.