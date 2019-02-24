First Horizon Natl (FHN) Position Held by Rafferty Asset Management Llc; As Kar Auction Services (KAR) Market Valuation Declined, Opus Capital Group Increased Position

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Services (KAR) by 88.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 5,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $681,000, up from 6,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 2.52 million shares traded or 124.20% up from the average. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has declined 0.24% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 209.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 238,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 351,744 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.07M, up from 113,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 1.91 million shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 28.07% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15; 28/03/2018 – Adrienne Sipe joins First Horizon National Corp; 14/03/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q EPS 27c; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon delivers strong first quarter performance; 14/03/2018 First Horizon honored as a top company for executive women; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Income $301.2M; 24/04/2018 – First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends

Since October 17, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.81 million activity. NISWONGER SCOTT M had bought 50,000 shares worth $788,244. POPWELL DAVID T bought $250,077 worth of stock or 15,750 shares.

