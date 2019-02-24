First Interstate Bank Has Cut Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $5.39 Million; Kinder Morgan De (KMI) Position Has Increased by Loews Corp

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 42.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank sold 74,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,515 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.24 million, down from 175,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $53.12. About 13.39 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 12/03/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS FOLLOWING ISSUANCE BY CFIUS OF INTERIM ORDER, BROADCOM TOOK A SERIES OF ACTIONS VIOLATING THE ORDER; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Probes Qualcomm Takeover Bid (Video); 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – COMMENCEMENT OF A TRANSACTION TO REPURCHASE FOUR SERIES OF ITS OUTSTANDING NOTES TOTALING $4 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Names Jeffrey Henderson Non-Executive Chairman; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Officially Reschedules Shareholder Meeting For April 5 — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $5.2 BLN VS $6.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – 40 PCT TO 50 PCT OF TOTAL SHARES OUTSTANDING WERE VOTED IN FAVOR OF SIX QUALCOMM DIRECTORS, WITH OTHER FOUR GETTING MORE THAN 50 PCT – WSJ, CITING

Loews Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc De (KMI) by 22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 165,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 915,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.22M, up from 750,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc De for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.32. About 15.29M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has declined 7.60% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED SUSPENDS NON-ESSENTIAL SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 03/05/2018 – CANADA TO INTERVENE IN B.C. KINDER MORGAN COURT REFERENCE CASE; 16/05/2018 – David P Ball: Breaking: B.C. threatens to sue Alberta if `unconstitutional’ bill to block oil becomes law…; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada: Parties Expect to Close Transaction in Late 3Q or Early 4Q; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI 2018 DCF GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS TOLD PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT OTTAWA IS LOOKING AT LEGISLATIVE OPTIONS OVER PIPELINE CRISIS; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q EPS 22c; 12/04/2018 – MEETING BETWEEN CANADA’S TRUDEAU AND PROVINCIAL PREMIERS ON PIPELINE DISPUTE IS “A FIRST STEP” TO SOLVING THE PROBLEM, MORE WORK WILL BE NEEDED – SENIOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN AUG 2018

Loews Corp, which manages about $13.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $9.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Myers Inds Inc (NYSE:MYE) by 18,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.23, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold KMI shares while 280 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 277 raised stakes. 1.28 billion shares or 1.18% more from 1.27 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 17,265 shares. Edgemoor Inc invested in 0.63% or 286,307 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 143,913 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Miller Howard Invests New York reported 1.69M shares. Adams Natural Res Fund Inc has 504,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Viking Fund Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.04M shares. Bruni J V holds 1.25M shares. Pennsylvania stated it has 14,680 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 130,479 were reported by Karpas Strategies Lc. Laffer Invests invested 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.17% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Macquarie Group Inc Ltd has 6.34 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. South Dakota Council accumulated 35,800 shares.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $474.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 53,390 shares to 135,012 shares, valued at $12.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $12.25 million activity. Shares for $2.03M were sold by THOMPSON JAMES H. AMON CRISTIANO R also sold $1.10 million worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares. Rosenberg Donald J had sold 9,048 shares worth $524,895.

