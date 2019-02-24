First Long Island Investors Has Cut Visa Com Cl A (V) Position; Penumbra (PEN) Sellers Increased By 25.87% Their Shorts

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) stake by 6.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 11,042 shares as Visa Inc Com Cl A (V)’s stock declined 4.30%. The First Long Island Investors Llc holds 150,421 shares with $22.58M value, down from 161,463 last quarter. Visa Inc Com Cl A now has $320.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $145.87. About 9.68 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) had an increase of 25.87% in short interest. PEN’s SI was 3.12 million shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 25.87% from 2.48 million shares previously. With 569,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)’s short sellers to cover PEN’s short positions. The SI to Penumbra Inc’s float is 10.06%. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $146.34. About 283,932 shares traded. Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) has risen 32.05% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PEN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Penumbra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEN); 08/05/2018 – PENUMBRA INC PEN.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $105; 12/03/2018 penumbra, inc. | indigo aspiration system – penumbra engi | K180105 | 03/08/2018 |; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Healthcare Adds NuVasive, Exits Penumbra; 08/05/2018 – PENUMBRA INC PEN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $406.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Penumbra Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – PENUMBRA INC PEN.N : BMO RAISES TO $140 FROM $115; 29/05/2018 – Penumbra at Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference Jun 12; 08/05/2018 – PENUMBRA 1Q EPS 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2.0C; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital LLP Exits Position in Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.05 billion. The firm offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, PX SLIM, and Velocity brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices under the Penumbra System brand; and revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy under the 3D brand. It has a 583.03 P/E ratio. It also provides neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400 and Penumbra SMART Coil brands; and neurovascular stents for stent-assisted coiling in large and wide-neck aneurysms under the LIBERTY Stent brand.

First Long Island Investors Llc increased 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) stake by 1,483 shares to 37,882 valued at $7.98 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 19,834 shares and now owns 74,658 shares. Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Visa had 6 analyst reports since September 14, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, October 1 by Wells Fargo. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $162 target in Friday, September 14 report. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $28.04 million activity. The insider HOFFMEISTER JAMES H sold 2,252 shares worth $325,541. Sheedy William M. sold 3,643 shares worth $484,765. RICHEY ELLEN sold $11.34M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv reported 10,854 shares. First Personal Financial Ser invested in 0.48% or 10,148 shares. Vision Capital holds 53,481 shares. Acg Wealth reported 1.24% stake. Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). First Foundation Advisors owns 9,174 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Riverpark Management Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 132,088 shares. Duncker Streett & Com Inc holds 20,377 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Saybrook Capital Nc stated it has 68,980 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt stated it has 4.83% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 33,561 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Fund. City Holdings Com reported 0.53% stake. The Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Med Tru has invested 1.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Caxton Assoc Lp invested in 0.31% or 29,932 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt Com invested 2.73% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

